Wise, VA

wcyb.com

Families celebrate Thanksgiving in non-traditional ways

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thanksgiving dinner may mean sitting down at the dinner table around family and friends. Rachel Curtiss and her family are planning to have a traditional Thanksgiving on Friday. We're just very thankful for family, and family is very important to us. We made the 17...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Wrecking crew of Harley-Davidson deliver Thanksgiving meals to first responders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The wrecking crew of Harley-Davidson in Johnson City delivered Thanksgiving meals to first responders Thursday. The traditional meals were catered from Cracker Barrel and dispersed to several agencies. Crews delivered the food to Washington County law enforcement and fire departments. Organizers say they wanted...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Family of missing Clintwood man asking for public's help

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing last week. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5'10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell us it's...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
thebig1063.com

wcyb.com

Christmas in Bristol: how organizations are preparing

BRISTOL (WCYB) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bristol!. Believe in Bristol is hosting a multitude of activities over the next couple of weeks, including Small Business Saturday, a community Christmas tree lighting, and a Christmas tree contest. Organizers say there will be over 30...
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Two taken to hospital following Bristol Virginia house fire

Bristol Virginia firefighters were able to rescue a victim trapped in a smoke-filled basement Tuesday night following a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Norway Street. An agency report said the house fire was reported just after 10 p.m. and crew members were informed one person had made their way out but another resident was still inside with the basement spotted as the source of the blaze.
BRISTOL, VA
The Tomahawk

Roadblock for homeless get huge support

In an effort to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless in Johnson County, fifteen volunteers for the Johnson County Homeless Mission Journey to Empowerment (JTE) withstood freezing temperatures Saturday afternoon collecting money. The roadblock was approved by City Council during the October meeting and hoped for local support, and it did not disappoint.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hunger First opens doors on new location

KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN

