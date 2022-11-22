Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Families celebrate Thanksgiving in non-traditional ways
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thanksgiving dinner may mean sitting down at the dinner table around family and friends. Rachel Curtiss and her family are planning to have a traditional Thanksgiving on Friday. We're just very thankful for family, and family is very important to us. We made the 17...
wcyb.com
Community members volunteering their time on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving dinner
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — In Johnson City, volunteering is second nature to some. And those at Haven of Mercy provided Thanksgiving meals to those who wouldn't otherwise have one. We have a huge crowd coming through today and it's just an event that we can get in touch...
wcyb.com
Wrecking crew of Harley-Davidson deliver Thanksgiving meals to first responders
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The wrecking crew of Harley-Davidson in Johnson City delivered Thanksgiving meals to first responders Thursday. The traditional meals were catered from Cracker Barrel and dispersed to several agencies. Crews delivered the food to Washington County law enforcement and fire departments. Organizers say they wanted...
Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
wcyb.com
Family of missing Clintwood man asking for public's help
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing last week. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5'10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell us it's...
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
thebig1063.com
wcyb.com
One Acre Cafe serves community Thanksgiving, gears up for 10th year
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Johnson City nonprofit restaurant served hundreds of people with a free Thanksgiving meal Wednesday as a thank you for their support. The line was out the door when One Acre Café began serving the meal. Normally, the restaurant runs on what it calls...
wcyb.com
Christmas in Bristol: how organizations are preparing
BRISTOL (WCYB) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bristol!. Believe in Bristol is hosting a multitude of activities over the next couple of weeks, including Small Business Saturday, a community Christmas tree lighting, and a Christmas tree contest. Organizers say there will be over 30...
Southwest Virginia band 49 Winchester has song featured in ‘Yellowstone’ episode
A Russell County-native band is continuing to make big waves in the music industry.
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino and team members donate turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is thankful for a great four months in business. Now, the casino is working to give back to the community. "We are so thankful for Hard Rock Casino and their heart to give back," said Wes Childress, of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
supertalk929.com
Two taken to hospital following Bristol Virginia house fire
Bristol Virginia firefighters were able to rescue a victim trapped in a smoke-filled basement Tuesday night following a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Norway Street. An agency report said the house fire was reported just after 10 p.m. and crew members were informed one person had made their way out but another resident was still inside with the basement spotted as the source of the blaze.
The Tomahawk
Roadblock for homeless get huge support
In an effort to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless in Johnson County, fifteen volunteers for the Johnson County Homeless Mission Journey to Empowerment (JTE) withstood freezing temperatures Saturday afternoon collecting money. The roadblock was approved by City Council during the October meeting and hoped for local support, and it did not disappoint.
wcyb.com
The 8th annual Adaptive Bowling Tournament took place at Pins and Friends on State Street
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Students with disabilities had the chance to go bowling in Bristol with the eighth annual Adaptive Bowling Tournament. About 150 students with abilities of all levels came from schools across Sullivan County to Pins and Friends on State Street. Organizers say it’s a good way...
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock to offer Thanksgiving dinner option
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — If you're looking to spend your Thanksgiving at Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, one of the restaurants on site has you covered. You can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day menu at Mr. Lucky's. The cost is $39.95, which includes dark and white meat...
wcyb.com
22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots passes to be on sale for Black Friday
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Weekend passes to the 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival will be on sale at a discounted price for a limited time. At midnight, the passes will be priced for Black Friday, meaning you can get one for purchase for $100 (plus taxes/fees).
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County officer writes nationally distributed article on leadership
Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership. Now he’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community about the value of leadership.
Kingsport Times-News
Hunger First opens doors on new location
KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
