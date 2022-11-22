Read full article on original website
Budweiser seeking $47M from FIFA after last-minute alcohol ban: report
After Qatar reversed its previous decision on the availability of alcohol at the World Cup at the last minute, Budweiser is reportedly seeking $47 million from FIFA.
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina
Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
TV reporter robbed live on air during World Cup coverage
An Argentinian TV reporter was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup in Qatar. Dominique Metzger was broadcasting from the Corniche area of Doha in the build up to the first match of the tournament – between Qatar and Iran – when items were stolen from her bag, including her wallet.
Gareth Southgate: England won’t be rushed into matching Germany protest at Qatar World Cup
Gareth Southgate has not ruled out his England team making a gesture to highlight human rights concerns at the Qatar World Cup but says they will not be pressured into doing so.The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match against Japan on Wednesday, while the Australia squad released a video highlighting issues in the host country.Seven European nations competing at the World Cup – including Germany, England and Wales – planned to wear OneLove anti-discrimination armbands during the tournament, but were dissuaded from doing so following the threat of sporting sanctions from...
Germany shocked by Japan after World Cup armband protest, Spain hit seven
Japan produced a stunning comeback to shock Germany in their World Cup opener on Wednesday after the four-time champions staged a powerful protest against FIFA's refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands, while Spain started in style by putting seven past Costa Rica. - Costa Rica crushed - Spain's start in Qatar was in stark contrast to that of Germany as Luis Enrique's side crushed Costa Rica 7-0 at Al Thumama Stadium to claim their biggest ever win at the World Cup.
Treatment of World Cup fans in Qatar monitored after rainbow hat ban
Downing Street has said the treatment of UK fans at the World Cup is being closely monitored after rainbow bucket hats were confiscated from Wales supporters in Qatar.Former Wales team captain Laura McAllister, who is an ambassador for her country at the tournament, was among a number of supporters told to remove the hats.Some have claimed they were told it was a “banned symbol” despite Fifa previously saying rainbow coloured flags and clothing were not prohibited in the stadiums.Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the Gulf state but the host nation’s organisers had repeatedly said “all are welcome” in the run-up...
Street celebrations after Saudi World Cup win
Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday and Wednesday after Saudi Arabia's shocking World Cup group match win over Argentina. From Jordan and Syria to Gaza and Qatar - host of this year's World Cup- fans basked in Saudi Arabia's achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. Saudi Arabian football fans took to the streets of Doha on Wednesday to celebrate the historic achievement. Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals over Argentina, one of the tournament's favorites. In Amman, Saudi Arabian nationals and Jordanians celebrated in the streets, cheering the Saudi team's victory.
World Cup party cancelled for fans amid restrictions on alcohol sales
Organisers have sought to downplay the cancellation of a World Cup party for Wales fans ahead of their crunch group B clash with Iran.Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the US with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture.However, they informed ticketholders that a change “imposed” at the “last-minute” following talks with the Qatari authorities meant they could “no longer serve alcohol before midday Friday”.Wales versus Iran kicks off at 1pm Qatari time, 10am in the UK, at the Ahmed bin...
Neise wins skeleton World Cup opener, Clarke 2nd for USA
Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany won the opening women's skeleton World Cup race of the season on Thursday, while Hallie Clarke of the U.S. tied for second in her debut on the circuit and gave the American program its best finish in nearly six years
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
10 Players to Watch During the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The best players across the globe will soon swap their club kits and report for international duty. To represent their countries in a fight for the greatest prize in all of soccer: the FIFA World Cup. Yes, the world’s marquee sporting event has arrived. We’re a few days away from kicking off the first ever World Cup during the winter. While most aren’t the biggest soccer aficionados, everyone tunes in to the World Cup in some capacity. From watching the matches, to keeping tabs on headlines and consuming all the content, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is finally upon us. Here is a list of some of the players, not in order, that you should watch for this tournament.
Soccer-Arab teams punch above their weight at World Cup
ALRAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stunning 2-1 upset win over twice world champions Argentina set the tone for an upswing in the fortunes of the Arab teams at the World Cup in Qatar.
Germany's Joshua Kimmich discusses controversy surrounding World Cup taking place in Qatar
Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has hit out at widespread criticisms over the 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar. "I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even if it takes place here," Kimmich told reporters Tuesday ahead of Germany's tournament opener against Japan on Wednesday, per ESPN/The Associated Press/Reuters. "It's a huge dream for all of us, we're all on fire. We all want to play a good tournament, we all want to win tomorrow and yes, it's not our fault where the World Cup takes place."
Budweiser Responded To The Qatar World Cup Beer Ban On Twitter
Several days into the 22nd FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the apparent winner of the tournament is Budweiser, who had taken the high road after being dealt a fiscal blow when sales of alcoholic beverages were banned from all eight stadiums in the Middle Eastern nation (via New York Times). The announcement to ban alcohol sales came on November 18, just 48 hours before Qatar and Ecuador took to the pitch at Al Bayt Stadium.
World Cup 2022: What has and hasn’t been banned in Qatar?
After all the controversy, the matches are under way and the fans are partying at the World Cup. But with Fifa and the organising committee still making new announcements about what is and isn’t allowed at the tournament, are the supporters managing to keep up with the changes?
Germany's nightmare returns as Japan outperform them on and off the pitch
Japan's fans will be almost as shattered as their players following a stunning afternoon at the World Cup 2022
Poland vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Saudi Arabia will try for a second massive upset in as many games at the 2022 World Cup, when they face Poland in Group C play on Saturday. To beat Argentina, one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy, on day 3 of the tournament would have been unthinkable before the Green Falcons went out and shocked the world with a 2-1 smash-and-grab victory. Now, Saudi Arabia (3 points) sit atop the group, with Poland and Mexico (1 point) and Argentina (0) in pursuit.
