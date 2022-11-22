ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice

All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
KINGSBURG, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVL

Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
PORTLAND, OR
KGET

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fresnostatenews.com

Civil engineering student receives national recognition

Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including engineering, theatre and communication studies. She transferred to Fresno State in 2021 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering...
KMJ

Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria

One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen responsible for Porterville library fire released

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At a scheduled hearing Monday, a Tulare County Judge ordered the early release of the teenager responsible for the Porterville Library fire in February 2020. That fire lead to the deaths of two Porterville Firefighters, Captain Ray Figueroa, and Patrick Jones. According to the District Attorney’s office, the teenager who was […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes

16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE

