southkernsol.org
High school forfeits soccer match after questioning athlete’s identity and eligibility
In the middle of the high school varsity soccer game between Mira Monte High School and Porterville’s Granite Hills High School, the Granite Hills team decided to forfeit the game over Mira Monte’s transgender goalkeeper. As Joseph Galeas began warming up for his game against the Granite Hills...
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice
All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
TikTok star comes home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
KMPH.com
Man scores winning jackpot at Eagle Mountain Casino, leaves with over $96,000
A Porterville man is now a bit richer after a recent trip to Eagle Mountain Casino. According to Eagle Mountain, Evencio Valencia Rocha, a resident of Porterville, scored big on Saturday night. The casino says he hit the winning jackpot while playing the “Rising Fortunes” slot machine and walked away...
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
KTVL
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
fresnostatenews.com
Civil engineering student receives national recognition
Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including engineering, theatre and communication studies. She transferred to Fresno State in 2021 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering...
KMJ
Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria
One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘After School Satan Club’ coming to California elementary school has parents in uproar
An elementary school has approved an “After School Satan Club” in California, and parents are upset, according to news outlets. The club meets “at select public schools where Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet,” according to the program’s website. The classes are “designed to promote intellectual and emotional development.”
Hanford history from 1880s preserved in new book by local woman
Arianne Wing's History in Hanford's China Alley dates back to the 1880's. Her great-grandfather was among the early Chinese immigrants to come to the Central Valley.
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Club Q shooter has multiple ties to California
The alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter has deep connections to California. Reports claim Anderson Lee Aldrich was born in San Diego and his grandfather served as a state assemblymember.
NBC Los Angeles
California Catholic Deacon Faces Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ Tweet Posted Hours After Colorado Mass Shooting
A California Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
Teen responsible for Porterville library fire released
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At a scheduled hearing Monday, a Tulare County Judge ordered the early release of the teenager responsible for the Porterville Library fire in February 2020. That fire lead to the deaths of two Porterville Firefighters, Captain Ray Figueroa, and Patrick Jones. According to the District Attorney’s office, the teenager who was […]
Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
goldrushcam.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
southkernsol.org
Delano educator teaches students the importance of giving back to the community
Johanna Felix has a passion for teaching and helping the community, so this year she combined both by starting a food drive. Felix has been a teacher for six years and this is her second year working at Almond Tree Middle School where she teaches 7th and 8th grade ELA, writing, and history.
