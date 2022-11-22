Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abcnews4.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
abcnews4.com
I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
abcnews4.com
Workmen's Cafe to host 3rd annual Thanksgiving community dinner Thursday
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Workmen's Cafe is excited to host its third annual Thanksgiving community dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dinner is free to all, and a monetary donation is encouraged to multiply the amount of food to give to the community.
abcnews4.com
850,000 South Carolinians to travel during the holidays
Columbia S.C (WACH) — The holiday travel rush is here. About 49 million Americans are hitting the roads and another 6 million taking flights. LOCAL FIRST | Soldiers at Ft. Jackson enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal. AAA expects about 850,000 people in South Carolina to travel 50 miles or...
abcnews4.com
'Concerning': SC health officials talk record-setting flu cases and deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Health specialists across the state are encouraging people to get vaccinated for both the flu and coronavirus over the holidays. With record-setting rises in cases, hospitalizations and deaths officials are calling this year’s flu season the most severe they’ve seen in a decade.
abcnews4.com
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
abcnews4.com
FEMA, Biden Administration approve Hurricane Ian relief funding for Horry, Georgetown Co.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The Biden Administration has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina; announcing FEMA aid is now available to South Carolinians in our area who suffered damages from Hurricane Ian. From the Lowcountry through the Grand Strand, Hurricane Ian left millions of dollars in damages...
