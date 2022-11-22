ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

West Mifflin Area administrators investigating weekend fight inside locked high school

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32og1b_0jJmzPJf00

West Mifflin Area Superintendent Jeffrey Soles said the district is investigating a video of what appears to be two students fighting last weekend inside the high school, which had been closed at the time.

It was not clear how the students got inside the locked building.

“The district will uphold all policies and procedures pertaining to this event,” Soles said in a news release. “All parties involved with this incident will be held accountable and responsible for their actions.”

A video was brought to the district’s attention by a parent who shared it on social media. It shows teen boys fighting inside the Titans gym.

Leon Harrison, a district parent, said he isn’t satisfied with what he considers a lack of answers regarding the incident.

“They aren’t slap boxing but these are actual punches,” Harrison told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. “It seems like the board doesn’t want to speak to certain situations when it either involves staff or administration or certain people of the community.”

Soles said that the district’s early investigation appears to indicate that the incident was a one-time event.

“There was no evidence that this event was premeditated,” Soles said. “As per school policy, all information and disciplinary measures will be confidential.”

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop

PENN HILLS, PA – Police in Penn Hills have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman inside a Veronica Drive home with a shotgun. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after Justin Suprano was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at around 8 am to find Suprano holding a shotgun as he answered the door. Officers said he raised his shotgun before an officer fired his gun at him. “As Suprano began to raise the shotgun, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the front of the The post Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENN HILLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Three Aliquippa Students Charged After Attacking Another Student on the Way To Gym

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Three female students at the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School have been charged after they were caught on video in October attacking another student during school hours. The three unnamed students are teenage girls and they allegedly ganged up on another female student kicking her multiple times on her...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
SPRINGDALE, PA
wtaj.com

‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
GLASSPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend

TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace. According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership. James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills police arrest man accused of threatening to kill woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills police officer fired their weapon at someone accused of threatening to kill another person Tuesday. A statement from Allegheny County said that at around 5 a.m., officers of the Penn Hills Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 100 block of Veronica Drive. A woman living in the home said a man also living there was threatening to kill her.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest two men on weapons charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men on weapons charges during a traffic stop. According to Sheriff Kevin Kraus, deputies pulled over a vehicle after the driver failed to stop at two stop signs in Hazelwood. The driver had claimed to be a ride-share driver and gave consent for officers to search the vehicle. One of the passengers, 21-year-old, Dijuan Taylor tried to run from deputies during the stop and a gun fell from his possession onto the street. He had several warrants out for his arrest, including one for a robbery in September. "There's a lot of guns out there with extended magazines and other customizations and certainly when they're deemed illegal, we want to do everything we can to get them out of the hands of criminals and we did so last night," Kraus said. Another passenger, 20-year-old Preston Hemingway also claimed he had a gun and should go to jail. Officers did find a gun on Hemingway. Neither of the two suspects had concealed carry permits. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy