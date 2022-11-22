West Mifflin Area administrators investigating weekend fight inside locked high school

West Mifflin Area Superintendent Jeffrey Soles said the district is investigating a video of what appears to be two students fighting last weekend inside the high school, which had been closed at the time.

It was not clear how the students got inside the locked building.

“The district will uphold all policies and procedures pertaining to this event,” Soles said in a news release. “All parties involved with this incident will be held accountable and responsible for their actions.”

A video was brought to the district’s attention by a parent who shared it on social media. It shows teen boys fighting inside the Titans gym.

Leon Harrison, a district parent, said he isn’t satisfied with what he considers a lack of answers regarding the incident.

“They aren’t slap boxing but these are actual punches,” Harrison told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. “It seems like the board doesn’t want to speak to certain situations when it either involves staff or administration or certain people of the community.”

Soles said that the district’s early investigation appears to indicate that the incident was a one-time event.

“There was no evidence that this event was premeditated,” Soles said. “As per school policy, all information and disciplinary measures will be confidential.”