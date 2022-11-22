ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NECN

Whole Foods to Pause Selling Gulf of Maine Lobster

Another major retailer is saying it will soon stop offering Gulf of Maine lobster after a second major seafood sustainability group says fishing for the New England staple may pose a serious safety risk to endangered North Atlantic right whales. Following an announcement from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) that...
iheart.com

AMAZING CATCH: British Fisherman Catches Monster Goldfish

A British fisherman was in for a surprise while fishing in Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. Out of sheer luck, he managed to catch a 20-year-old female carp weighing 67.5 lbs. Click HERE for the full story and amazing photos of the beastly fish!
saltwatersportsman.com

Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore

One angler caught this deepwater species from a cliff near a dropoff at night. While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close

Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close. Do you want to see an expert hunter and apex predator in action? This is the video for you. There is plenty written about the expertise of the great white when it comes to hunting prey but actually getting to see them in action is on another level.
