Bartholomew County, IN

wrtv.com

463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving

FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
ripleynews.com

Becoming a forever family – Mother, son celebrate adoption

In June of 2021 Kristy Taylor & Rayson’s life changed to their forever dream before they even knew it. Kristy researched foster care after losing her son Noah Matthew. Kristy turned 50 in March 2020 and Noah would have been turning 18 and graduating. That’s when she decided to take part in being a foster care parent. She told Versailles Republican, “I was unsure if I was ready for this after losing my own but wanted to make a difference in the kids lives that needed help in the system. When she started foster care, she had a few other children. Those children were able to be reunited with their families. Then on June 14, 2021, Rayson was placed in her care. After he was placed and many attempts to try and reunite him with his family, they knew that they had to do something for this little boy.
VERSAILLES, IN
shelbycountypost.com

City preparing for another well-attended downtown holiday celebration

With a newly-redesigned downtown Public Square officially complete, the City of Shelbyville hosted a grand holiday celebration one year ago. Recreating the perfect alignment of a revitalized city space and unusually warm temperatures may prove difficult for the 2022 celebration, but Mayor Tom DeBaun is ready to try. “Based upon...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Why is there a lack of access to health care in high-poverty urban, rural areas?

For many high-poverty rural and urban areas, there are sparse health care resources. One listener in Columbus wondered why this problem was so prevalent. Nir Menachemi is the executive associate dean at Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI. He said the problem leans heavily on lack of physician retention in these areas.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
wfhb.org

Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
wbiw.com

Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society

PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans will be bustling with holiday activities this Saturday

ORLEANS – Several Orleans small business owners will be participating in the upcoming Small Business Saturday event this Saturday. Participants include Alana Judah Art, Feminine Mystique, Freestyle Salon & Boutique, J & S Sportswear, SpeakEasy Pizza, Barbed Bling Boutique, Flower Cottage, Hometown Scoops, Orleans Flower Shop, Kirk Veterinary Service, The Hair Dugout, Sunnies Natural, and 1815 Barber Co.
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

