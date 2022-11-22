Read full article on original website
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving
FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
Becoming a forever family – Mother, son celebrate adoption
In June of 2021 Kristy Taylor & Rayson’s life changed to their forever dream before they even knew it. Kristy researched foster care after losing her son Noah Matthew. Kristy turned 50 in March 2020 and Noah would have been turning 18 and graduating. That’s when she decided to take part in being a foster care parent. She told Versailles Republican, “I was unsure if I was ready for this after losing my own but wanted to make a difference in the kids lives that needed help in the system. When she started foster care, she had a few other children. Those children were able to be reunited with their families. Then on June 14, 2021, Rayson was placed in her care. After he was placed and many attempts to try and reunite him with his family, they knew that they had to do something for this little boy.
Bender Lumber Challenges Communities to give to Salvation Army Red Kettles with a $20,750 match in Southern Indiana
BLOOMINGTON – The match is back. The Salvation Army is excited to announce that for the third year in a row Bloomington-based Bender Lumber Co. has stepped up to offer a series of matching gifts that could double every dollar dropped into Red Kettles in eight Southern Indiana counties on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
City preparing for another well-attended downtown holiday celebration
With a newly-redesigned downtown Public Square officially complete, the City of Shelbyville hosted a grand holiday celebration one year ago. Recreating the perfect alignment of a revitalized city space and unusually warm temperatures may prove difficult for the 2022 celebration, but Mayor Tom DeBaun is ready to try. “Based upon...
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Come celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of. Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common, at 401 North Morton Street, in Bloomington. While visiting you can shop for locally grown farm products, and art and fine crafts created by local artists and artisans. For...
Why is there a lack of access to health care in high-poverty urban, rural areas?
For many high-poverty rural and urban areas, there are sparse health care resources. One listener in Columbus wondered why this problem was so prevalent. Nir Menachemi is the executive associate dean at Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI. He said the problem leans heavily on lack of physician retention in these areas.
Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
Bedford Fire Chief approved to dispose of surplus items to local VFDs in need
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes requested the approval of the disposition of Bedford Fire Department surplus equipment to Volunteer Fire Departments in Lawrence County. The department has been upgrading equipment and materials over the past couple of years, and finds itself with additional items no longer in...
Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand
A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday.
1340 WBIW’s Annual Christmas Card Cash is back and ready to begin Monday, November 28th
BEDFORD – 1340 WBIW’s Annual Christmas Card Cash is back and ready to begin on Monday, November 28th. Contestants can send in Christmas cards that will be received, reviewed, and selected and then will be entered for a chance to receive a Christmas card in return from WBIW, as well as a chance to win some cold hard cash!
Firefighters continue battling blaze Tuesday at Brown County State Park
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A fire broke out at Brown County State Park on Sunday and is continuing into Tuesday, burning an estimated 100 acres. The brush fire started Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the park, away from any buildings or structures. Fire personnel from...
Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society
PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
Orleans will be bustling with holiday activities this Saturday
ORLEANS – Several Orleans small business owners will be participating in the upcoming Small Business Saturday event this Saturday. Participants include Alana Judah Art, Feminine Mystique, Freestyle Salon & Boutique, J & S Sportswear, SpeakEasy Pizza, Barbed Bling Boutique, Flower Cottage, Hometown Scoops, Orleans Flower Shop, Kirk Veterinary Service, The Hair Dugout, Sunnies Natural, and 1815 Barber Co.
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
