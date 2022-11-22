Black Friday Instant Pot deals: 23 best air fryer & pressure cooker deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Everyone expects Instant Pot deals on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday each year. But no one expected Amazon’s big Black Friday Instant Pot sale to be quite this impressive. Every single one of the most popular Instant Pot models on the market is on sale with a deep discount right now. That includes pressure cookers, air fryers, and more.

You’ll find a showcase of some of the hottest Instant Pot deals on this special Amazon page. But remember, this huge sale only lasts until each model sells out.

That means if you don’t move quickly, you’ll miss out on these awesome Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

Black Friday Instant Pot deals 2022

Black Friday is known far and wide for having deep discounts on certain things. Examples include TVs, laptops, and headphones. And, of course, all of those items are on sale this year at all-time low prices.

A perfect example is Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2, which you’ll find on Amazon right now at the best price of 2022 so far.

Of course, Instant Pots are also at or near the top of everyone’s lists each year on Black Friday. And this year you won’t have to wait another minute to score one of the hottest Instant Pot models with a massive Black Friday discount.

Instant Pots are always among the hottest products in America. Some like to give them as gifts, and we can’t think of a better present for Christmas or Chanukah. Others take advantage of deep Black Friday discounts and buy popular Instant Pots for themselves. Of course, there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.

In either case, however, you might need to move quickly this year. There are some seriously incredible Instant Pot deals on Amazon right now. But Black Friday Instant Pot deals sell out every year. And with so many people shopping online in 2022, they might sell out even quicker than normal!

Scroll through the awesome deals right now in Amazon’s big Black Friday deals hub. You’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of deep discounts on popular products. But if you’re looking for Instant Pots, we’ve rounded up all the best deals right here.

Our favorite Instant Pot deals

First and foremost, the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Plus is probably the star of the show this year. It retails for $120, but it’s down to just $79.95 right now. That’s definitely one of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals out there.

Of note, this deal has repeatedly sold out in years past, so you might want to move quickly to avoid missing out.

Also, you can upgrade from the 6-quart model to the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-quart for $104.95.

You didn’t think that was it, did you? There are so many other impressive Black Friday Instant Pot deals available right now. Here are some of our favorites:

Instant Pots with a built-in air fryer

The $200 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to just $139.95, which is the lowest price of 2022. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 8 quarts of space. It also has 11 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer!

You can also step up to the Instant Pot Pro Crisp that comes in a sleek black color. It retails for a whopping $270, but it’s down to $169.95 in Amazon’s Instant Pot Black Friday deal.

Instant Vortex air fryer deals

Black Friday Instant Pot deals could never be complete without some great air fryer deals. After all, the Instant Vortex lineup has become so popular over the past few years.

Prices start at just $54.99 for the Instant Essentials 4-quart air fryer oven. The upgraded Instant Vortex Plus 4-quart model is $69.99, and the Instant Vortex 5.7-quart air fryer is $79.99.

There are plenty of larger models on sale too, of course. Check out all of this year’s Instant air fryer Black Friday deals down below.

These deals are all amazing, but they also have something else in common. They’re all at risk of selling out long before they’re set to expire. According to Instant, end dates for these deals range from November 28 to the end of next week.

