ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Black Friday Instant Pot deals: 23 best air fryer & pressure cooker deals

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgJTb_0jJmyfb200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Everyone expects Instant Pot deals on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday each year. But no one expected Amazon’s big Black Friday Instant Pot sale to be quite this impressive. Every single one of the most popular Instant Pot models on the market is on sale with a deep discount right now. That includes pressure cookers, air fryers, and more.

Featured deals in this article:

You’ll find a showcase of some of the hottest Instant Pot deals on this special Amazon page. But remember, this huge sale only lasts until each model sells out.

That means if you don’t move quickly, you’ll miss out on these awesome Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

Black Friday Instant Pot deals 2022

Black Friday is known far and wide for having deep discounts on certain things. Examples include TVs, laptops, and headphones. And, of course, all of those items are on sale this year at all-time low prices.

A perfect example is Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2, which you’ll find on Amazon right now at the best price of 2022 so far.

Of course, Instant Pots are also at or near the top of everyone’s lists each year on Black Friday. And this year you won’t have to wait another minute to score one of the hottest Instant Pot models with a massive Black Friday discount.

Instant Pots are always among the hottest products in America. Some like to give them as gifts, and we can’t think of a better present for Christmas or Chanukah. Others take advantage of deep Black Friday discounts and buy popular Instant Pots for themselves. Of course, there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.

In either case, however, you might need to move quickly this year. There are some seriously incredible Instant Pot deals on Amazon right now. But Black Friday Instant Pot deals sell out every year. And with so many people shopping online in 2022, they might sell out even quicker than normal!

Scroll through the awesome deals right now in Amazon’s big Black Friday deals hub. You’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of deep discounts on popular products. But if you’re looking for Instant Pots, we’ve rounded up all the best deals right here.

Our favorite Instant Pot deals

First and foremost, the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Plus is probably the star of the show this year. It retails for $120, but it’s down to just $79.95 right now. That’s definitely one of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals out there.

Of note, this deal has repeatedly sold out in years past, so you might want to move quickly to avoid missing out.

Also, you can upgrade from the 6-quart model to the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-quart for $104.95.

You didn’t think that was it, did you? There are so many other impressive Black Friday Instant Pot deals available right now. Here are some of our favorites:

Instant Pots with a built-in air fryer

The $200 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to just $139.95, which is the lowest price of 2022. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 8 quarts of space. It also has 11 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer!

You can also step up to the Instant Pot Pro Crisp that comes in a sleek black color. It retails for a whopping $270, but it’s down to $169.95 in Amazon’s Instant Pot Black Friday deal.

Instant Vortex air fryer deals

Black Friday Instant Pot deals could never be complete without some great air fryer deals. After all, the Instant Vortex lineup has become so popular over the past few years.

Prices start at just $54.99 for the Instant Essentials 4-quart air fryer oven. The upgraded Instant Vortex Plus 4-quart model is $69.99, and the Instant Vortex 5.7-quart air fryer is $79.99.

There are plenty of larger models on sale too, of course. Check out all of this year’s Instant air fryer Black Friday deals down below.

Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

These deals are all amazing, but they also have something else in common. They’re all at risk of selling out long before they’re set to expire. According to Instant, end dates for these deals range from November 28 to the end of next week.

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
Allrecipes.com

Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Are up to 66% Off—These Are the 20 Best Kitchen Deals

Black Friday used to mean throwing on sweatpants and sneakers after Thanksgiving dinner and driving to the store for doorbuster deals. Luckily for us, over the last few years everyone's favorite shopping holiday has transformed from a 24-hour frenzy into week- and sometimes month-long deals. This year, Black Friday came...
CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
BGR.com

Black Friday iPad deals 2022: iPad, iPad Air, & iPad Pro

There are plenty of tablet models out there from all the top gadget brands. And yet it seems like people only ever talk about Apple’s iPad lineup. There’s really no question whatsoever that iPads outshine the competition in nearly every meaningful way. And now, we’re going to show you all the best Black Friday iPad deals that are available in 2022.
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
BGR.com

Best Buy Black Friday ad 2022: Deals on iPhone 14, AirPods, TVs, more

After the Target Black Friday ad, Best Buy posted its Black Friday 2022 ad online. In the process, the retailer revealed hundreds of exciting deals that will be available online and in stores this week through Friday. Many discounts are available immediately and will run through the end of the day on November 26th.
BGR.com

Black Friday Roomba deals 2022: Best robot vacuums on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Ask anyone who owns a robot vacuum and he or she will tell you. Not having to worry about daily vacuuming is a huge weight off your shoulders. If you’ve been considering a robot vacuum purchase or adding a second vacuum to your arsenal for a different floor, now is the time to do it. Black Friday Roomba deals in 2022 are incredible!
The Independent

Amazon Echo dot Black Friday deals 2022: Save 51 per cent on the smart speakers

The Amazon Black Friday deals are finally here, as the online giant has officially launched its sale. Kicking things off a whole week early, the anticipation for the big day is certainly mounting. We’ve already spotted deals on TVs, laptops, gaming and tech but if you’re hoping to make the biggest savings, Amazon likes to reserve those for its own line of products. This year, that’s no different, with big savings to be had on Echo dot smart speakers, and there’s even a substantial discount to be had on the latest range. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
KXRM

Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, […]
COLORADO STATE
BGR.com

Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.
NBC News

Where shoppers may see the biggest discounts on Black Friday—and where they won’t

It’s a rare sight these days: price cuts. While the pace of price hikes across the economy is starting to slow down, inflation was still running at 7.7% last month — a level not seen in around four decades. So this holiday season, retailers are using deep discounts to entice Americans to shop in stores and online. Clothing, shoes, toys and electronics are among the items already hitting sales racks heading into Black Friday.
BGR.com

Black Friday Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to any car for $14.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Amazon is going all out this year during Black Friday. That’s especially true when it comes to the company’s own devices. From Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets to Kindle eReaders, it’s all on sale at the best prices of the year. But if you really want to see an incredible bargain, you should definitely check out Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Auto deal for 2022.
Apartment Therapy

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Epic Black Friday Sale Includes Up to 25% Off Sitewide — Shop Dyson, KitchenAid, Cuisinart and More Top Brands

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. At this point, the name “Black Friday” seems a bit inaccurate, as this entire week is about to be rife with the best deals you’ve ever seen on everything from fashion to furniture. One of the tough parts of this shopping season is determining whether a discount is really worth the purchase. Some places like to be skimpy, offering the most minimal markdowns and making you regret your decision later. But one place you can always go for cart-worthy deals is Bed Bath & Beyond. You might think of them as the place where you can test comfy beds in-store and find lots of As-Seen-On-TV gadgets, but Bed Bath & Beyond also has a huge selection of kitchenware and floor cleaners on sale for Black Friday. Even if you end up buying something not included in the promotion, you can still get 25 percent off your entire purchase through Nov. 27 when you subscribe to emails. And between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, the retailer is offering $100 off your purchase when you spend $300. Keep reading to see our top Black Friday picks.
BGR.com

BGR.com

349K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy