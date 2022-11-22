Any show at Circle in the Square has that venue’s in-the-round shape as a built-in boon. It is immediately more interactive, more immersive than any other Broadway space—as seen in previous productions as different as Fun Home, Oklahoma!, Chicken & Biscuits, and American Buffalo.In the musical-meets-concert KPOP (to April 16, 2023), directed by Teddy Bergman and presented in association with the Ars Nova where the show began its critically acclaimed life off-Broadway, we watch two K-pop bands—an eight-member boy group (F8) and a five-member girl one (RTMIS)—preparing for their New York premiere, their every rehearsed number and move being followed...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO