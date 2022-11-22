ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

Is The Stock Market Open On Black Friday?

On Thursday, Nov. 24, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets were closed in observance of Thanksgiving. For Black Friday on Nov. 25, Wall Street and the bond markets will be open; however, the trading day will end early, with the stock market closing at 1 p.m. EST, and the bond market closing at 2 p.m. EST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

NVIDIA: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Discover Financial Services Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $2.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock increased by 10.9% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock rose...
Benzinga

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Benzinga

A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Canoo GOEV stock increased by 12.0% to $1.21 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Canoo's trading volume reached 1.9 million shares. This is 24.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.6 million. EBET EBET shares increased by 7.14% to $0.75....
Benzinga

Dogecoin Unleashed And Running As Meme Coin Spikes About 20% Since Start Of Week: What's Going On

The cryptocurrency market was largely quiet this week, although a few coins did see solid upside. Doge is trading well off its early May 2021 record level amid risk aversion. Risk appetite has perked up in the financial markets amid hopes of a Fed pivot. Cryptocurrencies, however, have been lagging, with the exception of a few coins. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was an outperformer among the top cryptocurrencies this week.
Benzinga

A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Opendoor Technologies Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - OPEN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor" or the "Company") OPEN and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, and docketed under 22-cv-01717, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. ("Legacy Opendoor") completed on or about December 18, 2020 (the "Merger"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy