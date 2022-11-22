Effective: 2022-11-25 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast Long Period Swell Moving in Thursday Thursday morning the forerunners of a long-period swell are expected to move into the area. Initially these waves are expected to be around 6 feet at 18 seconds and quickly build to over 10 feet at 16 to 18 seconds by late evening. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between 8.8 and 8.9 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide gauge). For the Beach Hazards Statement, large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 11 AM to 1 PM PST Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 1 AM PST Friday.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO