AUSTIN (KEYE) — A new bill filed for the 88th Texas Legislative Session is tackling the topic of whether a fetus counts in HOV lanes across the state. State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who previously sent cease-and-desist letters to abortion funds, filed HB 521. The bill states that an operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high-occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO