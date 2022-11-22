Read full article on original website
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
Over 52,000 deer killed during first weekend of firearm deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of Illinois firearm deer season. in 2021 hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the...
New bill would count fetus as passenger for Texas HOV lanes
AUSTIN (KEYE) — A new bill filed for the 88th Texas Legislative Session is tackling the topic of whether a fetus counts in HOV lanes across the state. State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who previously sent cease-and-desist letters to abortion funds, filed HB 521. The bill states that an operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high-occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.
$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
IDNR announces Habitat Fund project grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Wednesday projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program. The grant supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund...
Driver's license and ID card renewal extension ends Dec. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A reminder for Illinois drivers. If you’ve been needing to renew your driver’s license, you may want to do it soon. The final extension to renew expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will end in just a couple weeks. The Illinois Secretary...
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
Man caught with $2 million worth of cannabis sentenced
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — An Arizona man who was arrested on Interstate 72 in October for drug trafficking has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, 36, pleaded guilty to a class 1 felony charge of unlawful...
