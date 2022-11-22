ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Doris Faye (Raymo) Pilcher

Mrs. Doris F. Pilcher, 91, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:30 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Marva Earleen (Gramling) Pinnick

Mrs. Marva Earleen Gramling Pinnick, 94, a resident of Sarasota, Florida died at 10:20 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton. Family visitation will be...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon

Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues. 6:48...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Crash on Highway 6 in Kirksville injures two, driver arrested

The Highway Patrol reports two Kirksville residents sustained minor injuries after a minivan failed to yield to a sports utility vehicle in Kirksville on Tuesday afternoon, November 22nd. The minivan driver was arrested. Twenty-seven-year-old Robert Pine was a passenger in the minivan. Fifty-eight-year-old Maria Barraza was a passenger in the...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely

Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri. Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Former Walmart employee paints Brooklyn Falls for family memories

Harrison County, MO: Members of the Bethany Walmart family were presented with a special commemorative painting of a Harrison County waterfall. The waterfall, known as Brooklyn Falls, had been a place where baptisms were performed by local churches through the years. On Monday, November 7, Marsha Edwards presented the painting depicting the falls in the 1950’s and 1960’s to her former work colleague, Vanessa DeVore.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet on Monday

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least seven properties next week. The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on Monday, November 28 at 6 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda lists three properties under declaration of a nuisance and four properties...
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
TRENTON, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE

Arrow Rock State Historic Site team members, friends and family are opening historic buildings to give visitors a glimpse into what Christmas was like years ago. Historic site buildings will be open and decorated for the holidays from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Guests are encouraged to tour the buildings and visit with interpreters.
MARSHALL, MO

