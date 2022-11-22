Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Doris Faye (Raymo) Pilcher
Mrs. Doris F. Pilcher, 91, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:30 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.
Obituary & Services: Marva Earleen (Gramling) Pinnick
Mrs. Marva Earleen Gramling Pinnick, 94, a resident of Sarasota, Florida died at 10:20 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton. Family visitation will be...
Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon
Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
If You Worry a Squirrel in This Missouri Town, You Go to Jail
I love weird laws and Missouri is full of them. This is a perfect example. In this town in the Show Me State, you will go directly to jail if you worry a squirrel and I can prove it with science. If you've never been there, Excelsior Springs is a...unique...
Elderly Missouri Man Rescued from Icy Creek by Good Samaritan
It was an accident that could have ended tragically, but thanks to a Good Samaritan an elderly man in Missouri was rescued after his vehicle slid into an icy creek in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff's Office shared this detailed description providing the backstory for what you're about to...
Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
Wright Memorial physician clinics and NCMC Athletic Department to host Toy Drive
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic, and North Central Missouri College Athletic Department are partnering together to host a toy drive that will benefit children in Grundy and Mercer counties. The toy drive will begin on Monday, November 28, and ends on Thursday, December 15.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues. 6:48...
Crash on Highway 6 in Kirksville injures two, driver arrested
The Highway Patrol reports two Kirksville residents sustained minor injuries after a minivan failed to yield to a sports utility vehicle in Kirksville on Tuesday afternoon, November 22nd. The minivan driver was arrested. Twenty-seven-year-old Robert Pine was a passenger in the minivan. Fifty-eight-year-old Maria Barraza was a passenger in the...
Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely
Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri. Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
Audit of Carroll County Ambulance District uncovers possibly criminal conduct
A complaint by its board of directors led to the discovery of more than $90,000 in misappropriated funds from the Carroll County Ambulance District, according to a Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
Missouri State Auditor releases audit of the Clay County Collector and Property Tax System
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the Clay County Collector and Property Tax System. Missouri law requires the State Auditor to audit the offices of the County Collector whenever a vacancy occurs. In July 2021, the former Clay County Collector resigned from the office and a new collector was appointed.
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Former Walmart employee paints Brooklyn Falls for family memories
Harrison County, MO: Members of the Bethany Walmart family were presented with a special commemorative painting of a Harrison County waterfall. The waterfall, known as Brooklyn Falls, had been a place where baptisms were performed by local churches through the years. On Monday, November 7, Marsha Edwards presented the painting depicting the falls in the 1950’s and 1960’s to her former work colleague, Vanessa DeVore.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet on Monday
The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least seven properties next week. The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on Monday, November 28 at 6 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda lists three properties under declaration of a nuisance and four properties...
Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE
Arrow Rock State Historic Site team members, friends and family are opening historic buildings to give visitors a glimpse into what Christmas was like years ago. Historic site buildings will be open and decorated for the holidays from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Guests are encouraged to tour the buildings and visit with interpreters.
