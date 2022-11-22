ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Supermarket News

Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition

Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities

(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

Part of Bayer campus in Creve Coeur is purchased, with mixed-use development planned

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local developer has purchased 95 acres of the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, with plans for a mixed-use development. Edwardsville-based private equity firm Fireside Financial bought the property at 10300 Olive Blvd. in September from Bayer, which said in February it would offer the western part of its campus for sale. The property, west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive, was purchased by Fireside affiliate 10300 Olive LLC for an undisclosed price, a spokesman said.
CREVE COEUR, MO
Washington Missourian

Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel

(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
feastmagazine.com

If you’re shopping local this weekend, stop in for a snack at these nearby spots

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that come to us secondhand. With its assortment of thrift stores, bars, restaurants and historic buildings, you could spend days exploring Cherokee Street. For your vinyl-collecting friend: Infinite Spin Records. Book lover? Hammond’s Antiques. In between, visit The Mud House for the all-day hash with sweet potato, carrots and lemon-basil pesto, plus coffee and tea. Stop by Bluewood Brewing for impressive interiors and artisan ales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Charles County Amazon workers plan Black Friday strike

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of workers inside the St. Peters Amazon STL 8 warehouse are preparing for one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. However, a strike is on the horizon and it’s not just happening in St. Peters. Amazon workers across the globe...
SAINT PETERS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Experts say ongoing drought will have long-term consequences

Jefferson County, particularly the southern part, has been locked into a drought for much of the year, along with much of the Midwest, and its effects will reach us all, experts say. “Looking at the big picture, the ongoing drought that we’re in really started at the beginning of summer,”...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
PLANetizen

$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis

Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Tips for cooking safely on Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS — Metro West Fire Protection and MSD Project Clear officials have safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving. Metro West fire officials said firefighters are busier than normal on Thanksgiving Day. What you can do. Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

Collinsville Food Pantry moves into its new location

The Collinsville Food Pantry held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its move to a new location. After 40 years in the basement of the First United Presbyterian Church the food pantry has outgrown that location and moved. The new location is 2009 Mall Street, in the Collinsville Crossing area.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy