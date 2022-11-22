Read full article on original website
Related
Windy and cold with a rain/snow mix
Happy Thanksgiving! Today looks to be blustery and markedly colder with north winds of 20 to 40 mph, and highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s. At the same time that its turning cold, an upper-level low will approach from the west, increasing the likelihood of a rain/snow mix across the area. As the upper-level storm […]
news9.com
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
fox34.com
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
kswo.com
AAA expects travel surge ahead of Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel this week for Thanksgiving. Numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble said road and air travel will be busy, and there’s a 20 percent bump in cruise bookings. One key to...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain....
cbs7.com
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow
SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
10NEWS
10 Weather: Tampa Bay morning forecast for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
Sunday will feel very fall like with gloomy conditions. Cloudy skies will build in the morning and continue into the afternoon.
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Western New York got even more snow on Saturday after a storm hit the region on Friday.
5newsonline.com
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
KXII.com
Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to. “We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal. Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their...
Comments / 0