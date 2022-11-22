Read full article on original website
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
SCDOT seeks public input on bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is seeking public input regarding proposed bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties. SCDOT is proposing repairs to the SC260 Bridge over Second Water-Lake Marion. Portions of the bridge have deteriorated to the point that repairs are necessary, according to SCDOT engineers.
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
Sheriff: Ex-SC official embezzled thousands for own use
The former clerk for a small northeast South Carolina town has been charged with embezzlement of public funds.
Charleston City Council approves one-time bonuses for employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to use surplus funds to pay city employees a one-time bonus. Council approved $2,100,000 to be disbursed equally to all employees. Departments will be allowed to apply for additional funding for larger merit bonuses. The money is coming from the salary surplus of an […]
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
Utility company scams are on the rise during colder months, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs warns consumers about utility scams that pop up this time of year. Utility scams can happen over the phone or in person, but the goal is always the same. Callers will try to cause you to panic so that...
Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School
Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Thanksgiving travel in SC expected to be busier this year than before pandemic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - More drivers are expected to be on South Carolina roads over this year’s Thanksgiving travel period than even before the pandemic. That’s according to AAA, which predicts nearly 90% of all Thanksgiving travelers across the US will be taking a car to their holiday destination.
Remembering former Orangeburg County Sheriff Vance Boone
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Communities in Orangeburg County are mourning the loss of Sheriff Vance Boone. He died of cancer on Monday morning. Boone served more than a decade's long tenure with the department starting in 1972. “He’s always been a man of character. Whatever Vance Boon said, you can...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
Charleston International Airport expecting ‘unprecedented number of passengers’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials from the Charleston International Airport said they’re expecting an unprecedented number of passengers passing through the airport this year. According to officials, Thanksgiving is traditionally their busiest time of year and they’ve taken extra precautions to ensure everyone makes it to their destination on...
1 person killed in Socastee crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. An initial report on the South Carolina Department […]
DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
