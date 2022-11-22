Winter outlook: Boston 25 meteorologists share expectations for snow totals, storms, temperatures

BOSTON — Winter is officially still a few weeks away, but the weather it might bring is already on people’s minds.

Boston 25 meteorologists Kevin Lemanowicz, Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, and Vicki Graf are analyzing data to get a sense of the direction things might take in New England this year.

The team is covering snow totals, storms and temperatures, and how these might affect issues like heating homes and skiing.

“The pattern that I’ve seen setting up, at least early on, leads me to believe we’re going to get hit with a couple big storms,” Lemanowicz said. “The one we just had in November was able to produce some snow...It was on a very favorable track. It just missed by a little bit.”

Graf predicted at least one big storm with a couple of smaller ones.

When it comes to snowfall totals, the team is calling for average to below average accumulation this season.

“Because I’m saying below average, I’m not thinking 10 inches of snow. I’m thinking 40 to 45 inches of snow,” Lemanowicz said.

Due to shifting patterns, the team said the heavier snowfall is likely to come in January and February.

Brewer noted that he doesn’t see a “strong signal for a really warm winter across the board,” despite 70-degree temperatures earlier this month.

“Near to slightly above normal temperatures, sure,” Brewer said. “Heat has got to be on. It’s still going to be cold, it’s still going to be winter.”

Spear noted temperatures will still dip below freezing even if the winter is warmer than average.

