Charlotte, NC

WBTV

One person killed in northwest Charlotte crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, Medic said. The incident happened on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Experts warn against Black Friday scams this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands streamed back into stores this Black Friday. The National Retail Federation said over 166 million Americans will shop this weekend. While more people are opting for brick and mortar since the pandemic, up 64 percent compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation, many of us will also spend our bucks online this weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move back in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers developed overnight and will continue to track from Southwest to Northeast throughout the rest of the morning. Friday: Rain tapers off by midday, chance for afternoon sunshine. Saturday: Beautiful day, highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered rain moves...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were shot in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: One person killed in afternoon shooting in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Cornelius police said. According to police, officers were called just before 3 p.m. to Lynn Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police say, they found one person who was pronounced dead on scene. “It does...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in southeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were responding to the 1700 block of E. 7th Street shortly before 11 a.m. The scene is in the area of Independence Park and Kings College.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local bakery owner makes second trip to help Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Manolo Betancur, who owns Manolo’s Bakery in Charlotte, said he was ready to fight in Ukraine after the war escalated in February. “I left America ready to die,” he explained. As an immigrant who fled a war in Colombia himself, he knew the struggles...
CHARLOTTE, NC

