One person killed in northwest Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, Medic said. The incident happened on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Experts warn against Black Friday scams this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands streamed back into stores this Black Friday. The National Retail Federation said over 166 million Americans will shop this weekend. While more people are opting for brick and mortar since the pandemic, up 64 percent compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation, many of us will also spend our bucks online this weekend.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move back in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers developed overnight and will continue to track from Southwest to Northeast throughout the rest of the morning. Friday: Rain tapers off by midday, chance for afternoon sunshine. Saturday: Beautiful day, highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered rain moves...
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Comfort exists in many places. Some seek refuge in sanctuaries, while others find it in scripture, or in soothing melodies. Comfort also exists in words, as its most often found in memories. “When people use the phrase, ‘the love of their life,’ they don’t literally mean...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were shot in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
Police: One person killed in afternoon shooting in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Cornelius police said. According to police, officers were called just before 3 p.m. to Lynn Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police say, they found one person who was pronounced dead on scene. “It does...
“He would lift your soul”: Mercy Church pastor remembers Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to honor and remember the life of meteorologist Jason Myers, the role he played in his local church community stands out. Jason’s father Glenn was a Methodist pastor, so Jason grew up in the church and his faith quickly became a central pillar of his life.
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in southeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were responding to the 1700 block of E. 7th Street shortly before 11 a.m. The scene is in the area of Independence Park and Kings College.
Suspect charged with murder after 4-year-old found unresponsive in Catawba County
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is facing murder charges in Catawba County after a 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside a Catawba County home last week. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hazel Lidey was found at a home in Vale last Thursday, Nov. 17. Deputies and emergency crews responded to the house on Hill Haven Drive around 2:12 p.m.
Local bakery owner makes second trip to help Ukraine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Manolo Betancur, who owns Manolo’s Bakery in Charlotte, said he was ready to fight in Ukraine after the war escalated in February. “I left America ready to die,” he explained. As an immigrant who fled a war in Colombia himself, he knew the struggles...
