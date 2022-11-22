Read full article on original website
Alabama may settle lawsuit with Alan Miller after failed execution attempt, records show
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is looking to settle a federal lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene Miller, who claims he spent more than 90 minutes being poked with needles on the night he was set to be executed. According to court documents filed Tuesday, the AG’s office asked U.S....
Alabama Guv Blames ‘Criminals’ for Failed Lethal Injections
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a moratorium on executions—but not before blaming “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” for two failed lethal injections. Prison workers were unable to access veins in executions scheduled for Sept. 22 and Nov. 17—and now Ivey wants a review of death penalty procedures. “For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right,” she said, adding, “I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter.” Robert Dunham, head of the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center, dismissed Ivey’s narrative, telling AL.com, “Alabama is unique in its level of incompetence in setting execution IV lines.”Read it at AL.com
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
Family of woman killed in 1988 frustrated with Gov. Kay Ivey's temporary pause on executions
On Monday, Alabama's governor announced a temporary pause on executions. PREVIOUS: 'We’ve got to get this right': Gov. Kay Ivey orders pause on executions in Alabama. One of the executions now on hold is Kenneth Eugene Smith's. He was convicted in the murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett in Colbert County.
Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate
Several Georgia deputies were charged and arrested after they were caught on video brutally beating up an inmate back in September. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on what authorities are saying regarding the launch of the investigation. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing to watch. Nov. 24, 2022.
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races
ATLANTA (AP) — Casting his vote this month in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S., Seung Lee happily backed Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection. But when it came to the other top Republican on the ballot, Senate candidate Herschel Walker, he was uneasy. Walker “doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” said Lee, a software tester in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur who ultimately backed Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. He was just one of hundreds of thousands of voters across the U.S. who split their tickets this year in critical contests for governors’ mansions and congressional seats. Voters deciding to split their tickets or buck their party altogether may have helped Democrats mount a stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of this year’s electorate, underscores how voters were selective in their choices in spite of today’s starkly polarized political climate, often rewarding candidates seen as mainstream while rejecting those viewed as too extreme.
Alabama correctional officer suffers broken jaw from assault by inmate, ADOC says
An Alabama Department of Corrections officer suffered a broken jaw from an assault by an inmate on Friday, the ADOC said. The assault took place at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the ADOC, correctional officer Ernest Sterling observed inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm. When Sterling entered Madison’s cell to intervene, Madison struck him several times in the head with a serving tray.
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 'Our hearts are heavy'
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke publicly about the shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart that left multiple people dead and several in the hospital. Youngkin addressed a crowd before a tax tribute ceremony for the 1677 Treaty of Middle Plantation.Nov. 23, 2022.
6 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 23rd)
Walmart gunman kills six, injures several in Virginia before shooting himself; At least 607 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. this year; New leads in University of Idaho murders, police say; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Nov. 24, 2022.
Georgia appeals decision allowing early voting this Saturday in Senate runoff
Georgia on Monday appealed a judge’s decision allowing early voting in the state’s Senate runoff election this coming Saturday. A state trial court ruled last week that a Georgia law preventing early voting on a Saturday immediately following a legal holiday did not apply to runoff elections, and the state’s attorney general’s office has now filed an appeal with the Georgia Court of Appeals, court documents show.
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
Oklahoma executes death row inmate, Alabama also to put man to death
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild and another inmate in Alabama was scheduled to be put to death on Thursday
Three former Georgia deputies arrested in connection to beating of Black inmate
Officials announced that three former Georgia sheriff's deputies were arrested in connection to the September 2022 beating of Black inmate, Jarrett Hobbs. Mason Garrick, 23, Braxton Massey, 21, and Ryan Biegel, 24, were previously fired, and have now been taken into custody, charged with battery, and violating the oath of office.Nov. 22, 2022.
