mynews13.com

N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules

LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
LENOIR, NC
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
publicradioeast.org

No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates

North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina processing backlog of untested rape kits

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Nearly four years after a backlog of about 16,000 sexual assault kits was found in North Carolina, the attorney general says 12,000 of them have been tested. “Each one of those kits, more than 16,000, came from a person who had experienced a terrible violation of traumatic crime,” Attorney General Josh […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in New York, Maryland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a homicide in Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports four suspects have been arrested across New York and Maryland. The arrests are in connection with the murder of Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia on November 6. Police say he was found dead from a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

