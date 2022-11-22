Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
WIS-TV
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits. DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent...
WBTV
Dry Thanksgiving forecast in store ahead of rain chances this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is shaping up to be dry before rain chances return to the forecast on Friday and into the weekend. Thursday: Chilly start, cloudy. Friday: First Alert Weather Day, rainy. Weekend: Showers possible Saturday, heavier rainfall Sunday. After what’s been a sunny day, we can expect...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
mynews13.com
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
North Carolina native injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay club
Hudson had just moved to Colorado in the last two weeks. Five people were killed.
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
Hundreds have died on North Carolina streets; community pushes for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
What Thanksgiving recipes are North Carolinians searching for? Google knows
If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren't alone.
publicradioeast.org
No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates
North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
wbtw.com
North Carolina deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 California men
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two California men are facing charges after Randolph County deputies found about 230 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the drugs on Monday when they pulled over the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. A K-9 alerted officers to the drugs.
North Carolina processing backlog of untested rape kits
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Nearly four years after a backlog of about 16,000 sexual assault kits was found in North Carolina, the attorney general says 12,000 of them have been tested. “Each one of those kits, more than 16,000, came from a person who had experienced a terrible violation of traumatic crime,” Attorney General Josh […]
WCNC
Procter and Gamble fined nearly $35K after worker death at North Carolina facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Procter and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
North Carolina man wins $2 million after buying $20 lottery ticket
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yoni Davila, of East Flat Rock, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Davila bought his ticket from the Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, […]
Dozens of North Carolinians have been injured in mass shootings this year, data shows
A shooter opened fire on Tuesday night in a Virginia Walmart, killing six people and injuring four others. This year, there have been more than 600 incidents classified as a mass shooting, which is defined as when four or more people are shot. Only a small portion - about 6%-...
WBTV
Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in New York, Maryland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a homicide in Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports four suspects have been arrested across New York and Maryland. The arrests are in connection with the murder of Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia on November 6. Police say he was found dead from a...
