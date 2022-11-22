Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Docuseries Reportedly Has Release Date, New Title

Major details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries are out, hyping up the anticipation more. The project now has an official release date, though its title has reportedly changed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photo by Reuters

Earlier reports claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries' release would be moved due to "The Crown" Season 5 backlash. However, it seems to stick to its original release date of December, which is just a few weeks away.

Page Six exclusively reveals that the docuseries will be out on December 8, more than two weeks away. It will feature the couple's "love story," once titled "Chapters."