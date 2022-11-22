ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita’s Gradey Dick named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

 2 days ago

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick averaged 16 points and shot 52% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel that covers the conference. This is the first weekly honor for Dick and a KU player in 2022-23.

A native of Wichita, Dick scored 14 points in the win versus No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday. Dick scored seven points in the final 2:22 as KU closed the game on a 15-5 run to secure the 69-64 victory in Indianapolis. In KU’s 82-76 win against Southern Utah on Friday night, Dick scored 18 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range. He tied a pair of season-highs with six rebounds and three assists against Southern Utah.

For the year, Dick is second on the Kansas team with an average of 16.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12.

Kansas (4-0) returns to action on Wednesday, Nov. 23, against North Carolina State in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, played in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

