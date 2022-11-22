Read full article on original website
Related
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
Report: Phillies Sign Veteran Catcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have inked a new deal with veteran catcher John Hicks.
Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign
The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
Two Dodgers to Find New Homes in 2023, According to MLB Insider
Where will these Dodgers end up?
MLB
The best baseball players born on Nov. 24
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Nov. 24:. Medwick was a 10-time All-Star who won the Triple Crown during his 1937 National League MVP season. The outfielder helped the Cardinals win a world championship when he hit .379 with a .952 OPS during the 1934 World Series. But he was removed from the decisive Game 7 by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. After sliding in with a triple in the sixth, Medwick kicked his spikes into third baseman Marvin Owen’s stomach after Owen had stepped on his leg. This sparked a near-riot as fans threw objects onto the field. Landis responded by having Medwick removed from the game, as much for his own safety as for punishment. The Cardinals won the game, 11-0, to clinch the title. Medwick was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1968.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason
We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
FOX Sports
Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from Miami.
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
Yardbarker
Olivia Pichardo Becomes First Woman to Make D1 Baseball Team
“I’m just really glad that we’re having more and more female baseball players at the collegiate level, and no matter what division, it’s just really good to see this progression,” Pichardo said in a Brown University press release. “It’s really paving the way for other girls in the next generation to also have these goals that they want to achieve and dream big and know that they can do it.”
batterypower.com
This Day in MLB History: November 22
1954 - The Pirates draft Roberto Clemente from the Triple A roster of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1957 - Mickey Mantle edges out Ted Williams to win the MVP Award in the American League. Mantle hit .365 with 34 home runs. Williams led the AL with a .388 average, 38 home runs and a .731 slugging percentage. Two Chicago writers listed Williams ninth and 10th on their ballots.
Yankees never stood chance with Aaron Judge if Steph Curry lures him to Giants
Good on the San Francisco Giants for pulling out all the stops. May the best team win. But as much as Steph Curry is a legend in his own right, there’s no way he’s going to have any extra pull on Aaron Judge’s eventual free agency decision.
3 Jacob deGrom destinations that would break Mets fans hearts
New York Mets fans may have accepted that ace Jacob deGrom could sign elsewhere, but signing with one of these three teams will break their hearts. This year’s MLB free agency class is extremely top-heavy, with outfielder Aaron Judge ranking atop the list of best players, and four top-tier shortstops in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts all available. When it comes to starting pitching, Jacob deGrom leads the way.
TMZ.com
Blue Jays Ace Alek Manoah Calls Gerrit Cole 'Worst Cheater In Baseball History'
It ain't Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds or Mark McGwire ... no, according to Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, the "worst cheater" in the history of the MLB is Yankees star Gerrit Cole. The 24-year-old Toronto righty dropped the spicy accusation while on Serge Ibaka's "How Hungry Are You?" show ... in order to avoid drinking a cricket-filled, tea-like concoction.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0