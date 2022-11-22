Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Nov. 24:. Medwick was a 10-time All-Star who won the Triple Crown during his 1937 National League MVP season. The outfielder helped the Cardinals win a world championship when he hit .379 with a .952 OPS during the 1934 World Series. But he was removed from the decisive Game 7 by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. After sliding in with a triple in the sixth, Medwick kicked his spikes into third baseman Marvin Owen’s stomach after Owen had stepped on his leg. This sparked a near-riot as fans threw objects onto the field. Landis responded by having Medwick removed from the game, as much for his own safety as for punishment. The Cardinals won the game, 11-0, to clinch the title. Medwick was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1968.

