Happenings
The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will be closed Saturday November 26th for Thanksgiving Holiday. We want to wish each and every one of you a wonderful Thanksgiving Day and pray your blessings are many. The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will reopen Saturday December 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
Wildcats’ season over Muskogee wins 18-0
MUSKOGEE -- The Muskogee Roughers ended what has been a break-out year for the Ponca City Wildcats winning a Class 6AII quarterfinal playoff game 18-0 Friday. The Roughers are a vastly improved team over the one that Ponca City defeated on the last game of the 2021 season. That 2021 team finished 2-8 on the season and struggled mightily on defense in most of their games. Friday, the Muskogee…
State of Kay County forum held at City Hall
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce’s Ponca Politics Committee held their final forum for the year on Friday, Nov. 18 with several members of Kay County government in attendance for the “State of Kay County” forum. Speakers for the forum included Kay County Treasurer-elect Rhonda Stephens, Kay County District Judge Lee Turner, Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley, and District Attorney Brian Hermanson…
Students audition for Honor Orchestra
Body Ponca City Public School orchestra students traveled to Edmond recently to audition for the North Central Honor Orchestra. Students auditioned from across the state and only a select group made it from each grade level. Four West Middle School students were accepted into the Seventh Grade Honor Orchestra. They...
OU football: Behind hot start, stout defense, Sooners hang on to beat Oklahoma State
Nov. 20—Even with a big lead early, Oklahoma never could deliver the knockout blow against their bitter instate rivals. The Sooners scored five touchdowns in its first seven possessions of the game but were held scoreless over the next 11 drives, as the Cowboys were slowly able to pull themselves back into Saturday's Bedlam matchup late. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 14 of his first 18…
Grand Mental Health combats mental health crisis
Body One of the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been its effect upon mental health. While the initial crisis due to the pandemic has largely passed, the scars of anxiety, stress and untreated mental illness remains. Oklahoma has rated on the lower end of mental health services, and...
Tree lighting ceremony and Ice on the Plaza grand opening
A tree lighting ceremony was held at City Hall on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 pm. The crowd of spectators braved the cold to listen to carols performed by the Ponca City High School Chortle as the tree was lit to welcome in the holiday season. Afterward, the crowd of onlookers was invited to head to Veterans Plaza for Ponca City’s newest holiday attraction: Ice on the Plaza. Ice on the Plaza is the…
Auditions for the stage adaptation
Body The Ponca Playhouse held auditions for the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novella, The Shawshank Redemption, by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill and directed by Sam Stuart. Auditions were held on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Pictured are actors during the cold reading audition process. Cold reading is when actors are asked to read for a scene with very little preparation, and it is used largely for auditions. The show will run the weekends of Jan. 20 and Jan. 29, 2023.
