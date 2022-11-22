Body The Ponca Playhouse held auditions for the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novella, The Shawshank Redemption, by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill and directed by Sam Stuart. Auditions were held on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Pictured are actors during the cold reading audition process. Cold reading is when actors are asked to read for a scene with very little preparation, and it is used largely for auditions. The show will run the weekends of Jan. 20 and Jan. 29, 2023.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO