privatebankerinternational.com

Australian regulator temporarily bans two Perpetual funds over elevated risks

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has imposed a provisional ban on two funds offered by Perpetual Investment Management to retail investors. The interim stay has been placed over the significant number of risks posed by the funds. The ban, which will last for 21 days if withdrew earlier,...
privatebankerinternational.com

DWS Group’s investment division head steps down

German asset manager DWS Group has announced the resignation of its investment unit head Stefan Kreuzkamp, effective at the end of this year. Kreuzkamp, who has also been the head of the investment division since 2018, is set to exit the firm after 24 years. Following his departure, the company’s...
The Independent

‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities

Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party, step...

