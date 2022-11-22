Virginia lawmaker wants 16-year-olds to be able to vote in local elections

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sixteen-year-olds could soon vote in local elections in Virginia if a newly proposed constitutional amendment is approved. Voters would also get the chance to weigh in on the proposal put forth by Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke).

If the amendment is approved, 16-and 17-year-olds couldn’t vote on state races, they would only be able to vote on races like city council or school boards.

This isn’t the first time Del. Rasoul has proposed this constitutional amendment .

Tufts University exit poll data shows the 2022 midterm elections had the second-highest youth voter turnout for a midterm in nearly 30 years.

Rasoul argues there’s a strong interest to get more young people involved, while critics of the idea have raised concerns about maturity.

The state legislature would have to approve the proposal two years in a row and then voters would get the chance to decide.

At the earliest, the amendment could be a referendum on the 2024 statewide ballot.

