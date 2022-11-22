ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia lawmaker wants 16-year-olds to be able to vote in local elections

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sixteen-year-olds could soon vote in local elections in Virginia if a newly proposed constitutional amendment is approved. Voters would also get the chance to weigh in on the proposal put forth by Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke).

If the amendment is approved, 16-and 17-year-olds couldn’t vote on state races, they would only be able to vote on races like city council or school boards.

This isn’t the first time Del. Rasoul has proposed this constitutional amendment .

Tufts University exit poll data shows the 2022 midterm elections had the second-highest youth voter turnout for a midterm in nearly 30 years.

Virginia lawmaker renews push to lower voting age to 16 in local elections

Rasoul argues there’s a strong interest to get more young people involved, while critics of the idea have raised concerns about maturity.

The state legislature would have to approve the proposal two years in a row and then voters would get the chance to decide.

At the earliest, the amendment could be a referendum on the 2024 statewide ballot.

Gary Coley
2d ago

most college students don't have enough common sense to vote nowadays watch the Youtube videos on some of the college students nowadays being asked questions most of them can't answer simple questions

guest
2d ago

can't clean my room but I can choose who should decide local state side issues that effect my parents. the severe cases of the DAs has come to Virginia

Wayne I.S. Concerned
2d ago

These votes would be too influenced by the parent/guardian. Bad idea. Haven't heard of a good reason to move forward with this.

