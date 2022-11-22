Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Mizell, Smith sign to play baseball with SEC schools
Hartselle baseball seniors Coleman “Bull” Mizell and Jack Smith signed their National Letters of Intent with the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas in signing ceremonies at Hartselle High School this past week. Mizell signs with Alabama. Outfielder Coleman Mizell capped off a memorable 2022 by...
MSU men's basketball to take on No. 18 Alabama in first game of Phil Knight Invitational
There are few days off for MSU men's hoops. Following a packed week starting off with the Champions Classic and wrapping up on Friday with the Gavitt Games, Michigan State will head to Portland, Oregon to face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday in the first game and quarterfinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans will play Friday and Sunday as well. They will play against either Connecticut or Oregon on Friday with their Sunday opponent dependent on the outcome of the tournament.Michigan State utilized this past week as a way to shut down skepticism surrounding its shortened rotation at hand...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
