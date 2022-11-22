Read full article on original website
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Injury Update: How Long Could Bears Be Without Their Star Quarterback?
The Bears may have lost more than just a game on Sunday against the Falcons. Quarterback Justin Fields went down in the final two minutes of the game to an apparent left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it. Bears fans concerns on Sunday about Justin Fields injury being at least somewhat serious were confirmed Monday.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
iheart.com
'Justin Fields Can't Throw': Ex-Player Says Bears Need a New Quarterback
LeSean McCoy: “I don’t wanna say I’m hating but I gotta be honest, and I’m being serious, the problem with this team [the Bears]; they can run the ball well, they have some pretty good running backs, Montgomery is a baller, and Herbert is a baller too... The problem is if you can’t run the ball and you make him [Justin Fields] throw? That’s the issue. Now all the play-action, and taking these shots deep, or the zone fakes with the tight end selling back and then he’s wide open— when you can’t do that, when you can’t run the ball, he looks like picks and 1-6 in 7 games, that’s what he looks like when they can’t run the ball. Everybody says ‘OH MAN, GIVE HIM SOME WEAPONS!’ But I’m thinking as a wide receiver, like if I’m Mooney, or I’m Claypool, I’m like ‘what about us??’ Why can’t they say ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ Every time he’s on TV ya’ll are saying ‘GET JUSTIN FIELDS SOME WEAPONS!’ and we’re weapons, and it’s like we can catch, we can run routes, HE can’t throw. ‘GET US A QUARTERBACK.’ [Joy Taylor: ‘I don’t think they’re number one receivers.’] I don’t think he’s a number one quarterback. If I’m a wide receiver and I’m supposed to be this ‘weapon’, what wide receiver would go play with Justin Fields?? You’d have to pay him every dollar in the whole franchise. Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, they don’t want to play with Justin Fields. A top guy in college, he’d love to be drafted because he’s going to the NFL, but he’s not hyped to go play with Justin Fields. He can’t throw! I want to go play with a quarterback who can throw the ball. So the same way you guys are saying ‘give him some help’, the wide receivers are like ‘we need help!’ We need someone who can get us the ball.’ That’s just the truth of it.” (Full Segment Above)
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
iheart.com
LeSean McCoy Says Bears Should Draft Another QB, Move on From Justin Fields
LeSean McCoy: “Bears fans, he’s [Justin Fields] only thrown the ball over 20 yards once this whole year. If you want to win, you keep talking about putting pieces around him— the real piece should be this… Go out there and get a quarterback. Obviously you’re going to have a first round draft pick, go get one of those young boys coming out, Ohio State, Alabama, there is a couple guys. Go out there and get you a quarterback and then you add pieces around HIM, a guy who can throw the ball, please. If you want to win in this game you’re quarterback can’t keep running around like this, he’s going to get hurt. I played with a guy named Michael Vick. Michael Vick could throw the ball but when he would run a lot he would get nicks: hand, shoulder, his rib. So let’s stop running as much and throwing. If not, he’s young, fast, and elusive, but the injuries start adding up. Bears fans don’t kill me, go get you a quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
Justin Fields’ apology sparks Zach Wilson comparison
There aren’t too many people on Zach Wilson’s side these days after the young quarterback reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way by not taking responsibility for his poor play. The bad vibes only intensified after a report broke about how Justin Fields handled a similar situation in Chicago. While many are arguing over the Read more... The post Justin Fields’ apology sparks Zach Wilson comparison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) limited again on Thursday
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the New York Jets. Fields logged another limited practice after it was revealed on Wednesday that he is dealing with an AC joint issue. Fields participation in practice keeps the door open for an active status against the Jets, but the general mood around his health is trending in the opposite direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Yardbarker
Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad
Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason
We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
Did refs miss blatant facemask to screw over Lions on Thanksgiving?
The referees in the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving may have missed a facemask penalty. The Detroit Lions haven’t won on Thanksgiving since they defeated the Minnesota Vikings back in 2016. They were oh-so close to forcing overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, but they watched as kicker Tyler Bass snuck in a 45-yard field goal to give them the eventual 28-25 win.
NFL readers Q&A: How did Rams blow it on line? Is Chargers' Brandon Staley on thin ice?
NFL readers Q&A: Wasn't Rams line already bad before all the injuries? Could head coach Brandon Staley be on way out if Chargers don't make NFL playoffs again?
CeeDee Lamb's disappointment turns to joy, whack-a-mole celebration for Cowboys tight ends
Disappointment for CeeDee Lamb turned to joy for Cowboys tight ends during Thursday's Thanksgiving win against the New York Giants. Lamb thought he caught a tremendous one-handed touchdown in the back of the end zone to give the Cowboys a 28-13 fourth-quarter lead. But officials ruled that his left heel landed out of bounds in the back of the end zone, nullifying the spectacular first-down play.
FanSided
