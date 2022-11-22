Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Odell Beckham Jr was furious on Twitter after Von Miller injury
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr went on an anti-turf Twitter rant after Buffalo Bills star Von Miller was carted away on Thanksgiving following a knee injury. Buffalo Bills fans are holding their breath after Von Miller was carted to the locker room following what the team said is a knee injury.
Tribune-Review
Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’
Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12 picks...
Analyzing Tomlin's comments: 'That's what a losing team says'
He actually mentioned twice that he saw positives. “Is that where we are?” asked Starkey. Ron Cook said he didn’t many positives other than a couple turnovers by the defense and a decent first half from Kenny Pickett.
Roethlisberger says Steelers offense 'lacked something'
There are missed throws, missed looks and mistakes from the players, keep in mind quarterback Kenny Pickett is a rookie, but Canada continues to take a lot of the blame from the public and seemingly his players.
Fox 19
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
Tennessee Titans release first injury report before Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans put out their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, listing four players as out and having four previously-injured players return as full participants. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After a...
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the punting situation and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 6-4 start to the season has put them right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture with seven games left to play. But those seven games are set to be some of the toughest on the schedule this season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday press conference.
Watch: Jim Nantz brutally jinxed Michael Badgley before first missed FG of season(Video)
Jim Nantz came in hot with a cold-blooded jinx for Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley ahead of his first missed kick of the season. Not a single Detroit Lions fan was thankful that Jim Nantz was in the CBS booth for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. It wasn’t...
Despite New Roster, Pitt Runs Same Stale Offense
The Pitt Panthers are older and more talented, but they haven't executed any better on offense.
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal
Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
