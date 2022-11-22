ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Hill

Watch live: Jill Biden receives White House Christmas tree

First lady Jill Biden will on Monday afternoon receive the traditional White House Christmas tree, which will enliven the residence’s Blue Room. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above. This year’s tree, a 20-year-old concolor fir measuring 18.5 feet tall and...
The Independent

Jen Psaki says White House is ‘giddy and gleeful’ about midterm results as GOP red wave fails to appear

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the sentiment inside the hall of her former employer was “giddy” as the results of the 2022 US midterms began pouring in late on Tuesday night.Ms Psaki said the spirit inside the Oval Office was notably “gleeful” after an anticipated Republican “red wave” failed to materialise and Democrats performed better than expected.“I’ve been in touch with the White House,” Ms Psaki said on MSNBC, where she’s been working as a contributor since leaving the White House press briefing podium.“They are giddy and gleeful, as they should be, about where things...
newsnationnow.com

D.C. criminal justice advocate killed

(NewsNation) — Criminal justice reform advocate Kelvin Blowe was killed in Washington, D.C., last week. Blowe was instrumental in the rewriting of the D.C. criminal code, the revisions of which passed hours after his murder. The 32-year-old D.C. resident was shot down in his car after gunfire followed a...
AFP

Justice Dept seeks to question Pence in Capitol attack probe

The US Justice Department is seeking to question former vice president Mike Pence about Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, media reports said Wednesday. One investigation is focused on the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
DCist

In ‘American Caliph,’ A Riveting Retelling Of The 1977 Hanafi Muslim Siege Of Three D.C. Buildings

Much of my recent professional life has been spent in a small press room on the fifth floor of the Wilson Building, just around the corner from the D.C. Council chambers. It’s not much to speak of; a small number of desks that go largely unused by the dwindling number of reporters covering city government, a few aging copies of The Washington Post, and a collection of old pictures of the city’s once-larger press corps.
