31-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In 2-Car Crash On I-495 In Bolton: Police

Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

A 31-year-old man from Worcester has died in a two-car crash in Bolton, authorities said.

State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 70 on I-495 North around 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Initial investigation suggests that a woman lost control of her 2009 Toyota Camry and cut across all lanes before striking a 2017 Lexus, being driven by the man, Massachusetts State Police report.

The man's car then swerved into the median and both cars rolled over as a result. The crash shut down the left lane of I-495 for about three hours, police added.

The crash is under investigation.

