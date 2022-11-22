Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Andor: Syril Karn
Kyle Soller gives an inside look at the fascinating character Syril Karn in #Andor. The latest episode is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon
The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
Star Wars Andor: Luthen Rael explained
Who is Luthen Rael in Star Wars: Andor? There’s always some huge names joining the Star Wars cast these days, but we were especially stoked to see MCU actor Stellan Skarsgård join the Star Wars series Andor, and his character, Luthen Rael, is a fascinating one indeed. Star...
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Rian Johnson open to a Star Wars return in the streaming realm
Rian Johnson, on the promo trail for his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and his production partner Ram Bergman to discuss his career and his hopes for a return to the galaxy far, far away, irrespective of whether it’s on the silver screen or in the streaming realm.
Andor'sFirstSeason FinaleMade Star Wars Better
Andor’s season one finale, “Rix Road,” capped off a journey taken by many, not just one, in a perfect hour of television. Diego Luna solidified Cassian as one of the most important characters in the canon—retroactively at that—and the Lucasfilm series, led by Tony Gilroy, proved it’s simply operating on a level that’s unmatched in expanding what it really means to be Star Wars. It’s going to be a long wait until season two.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Star Wars: Andor season 1 recap
Star Wars: Andor season 1 recap. Here at The Digital Fix, it isn’t controversial to say that Andor is not just the best Star Wars series, but one of the best TV series around right now. Unfortunately, with its final episode behind us, it’s going to be a few more years until we see anymore of Tony Gilroy’s take on the Star Wars universe.
Comic Review: Star Wars: Revelations #1
It is a time of great struggle throughout the galaxy as heroes and villains battle for its control. Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Lando Calrissian and the Rebel Alliance work to thwart the Galactic Empire’s stranglehold on countless worlds, while the evil lord Darth Vader hunts for those who stand against the Empire.
Andor’s season finale solidifies it as one of Star Wars’ greatest stories
In the same way that Star Wars has always been bigger than the Skywalker family, Disney Plus’ Andor has always been about so much more than how its eponymous vagabond became a freedom fighter. From the very beginning, Andor took care to emphasize the universal power of collective action, and to illustrate how resistance in the face of fascism is both an action and a state of mind. But in its season one finale, Andor got down to brass tacks about what it really means for people to wage war against one another, and in doing so, solidified its status as one of Star Wars’ most franchise-defining stories yet.
Star Wars: Andor season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more
What is the Star Wars: Andor season 2 release date? We’re going to be riding the hype train for this Star Wars series for quite some time, after the first season of Andor totally blew our minds and became one of the best things to ever come from the world of Star Wars. With season 1 of the sci-fi series over, it’s time to get excited about season 2.
After Wednesday's finale, 'Andor' executive producer Tony Gilroy teases what's in store for season 2
On Wednesday, the longest Star Wars TV series to date, Andor, wraps up on Disney+. The show, which shows the early days of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor and his journey to the Rebellion, was co-produced by Diego Luna and executive produced by Tony Gilroy, the man credited with turning around the messy production on Rogue, and turning the film into one of the most-loved Star Wars movies in a generation.
‘Andor’ Showrunner Teases a Fan-Favorites Arrival in Season 2
While many downplayed a prequel series to Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor, the Disney+ series has quickly become a fan-favorite. Unlike the previous series on the streaming platform, it feels the most detached from the weight of Star Wars legacy. We did see some familiar faces, but they don’t overstay their welcome in a series that doesn’t hide away from the darkest aspects of the Empire’s rule.
Star Wars: The Jedi explained
What are the Jedi in Star Wars? The vast history of the most iconic science fiction movie franchise of all time is essentially built upon the concept of good versus evil, or more specifically, the Jedi versus the Sith. But what are the Jedi all about exactly?. You’d be hard...
How Luthen Rael become one of the GFFA’s greatest ever characters in 12 episodes
As the debut season of Star Wars: Andor comes to a close, and the long wait for season two (now filming) begins, so we have the delicious opportunity to dip back into the series and delve into the characters. Polygon have done exactly that with arguably the most fascinating new character from the show, Luthen Rael as played by Stellan Skarsgård.
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna Talk ‘Andor’ Season 1 Finale and the Scene in Luthen’s Shuttle [Exclusive]
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Across the 12-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's Andor, audiences have been treated to a front-row seat in watching the sparks of the rebellion finally light a flame within Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). In the finale, after enduring incarceration on Narkina 5, his mother's (Fiona Shaw) death, and seeing the effects that torture has had on Bix (Adria Arjona) Cassian is finally ready to commit his life to the rebellion or die trying to join. In the final minutes of the episode, he sneaks onto Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcraft and asked the man to either kill him or let him join the rebellion, and of course with Rogue One on the horizon fans know how this conversation will go.
Diego Luna Will Return In Star Wars Andor Season Two In Titular Role As First Season Finale Hits Disney Plus
Star Wars Andor Review ImagePhoto byScholarlyhexes, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Well before the release of Andor on Disney Plus, the word of Andor season 2's confirmation circulated. To non-Star Wars fans, the question was, "What is Andor?" Now that season one of the Star Wars series is done, fans no doubt are waiting on the release of the second season.
