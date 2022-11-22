In the same way that Star Wars has always been bigger than the Skywalker family, Disney Plus’ Andor has always been about so much more than how its eponymous vagabond became a freedom fighter. From the very beginning, Andor took care to emphasize the universal power of collective action, and to illustrate how resistance in the face of fascism is both an action and a state of mind. But in its season one finale, Andor got down to brass tacks about what it really means for people to wage war against one another, and in doing so, solidified its status as one of Star Wars’ most franchise-defining stories yet.

