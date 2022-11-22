Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, BOL confirmed, becoming the fourth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. After appearing in the first nine games of the season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay. Head coach Nick Saban provided an update on Jackson’s status to kick off Auburn week.

