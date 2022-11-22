ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, BOL confirmed, becoming the fourth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. After appearing in the first nine games of the season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay. Head coach Nick Saban provided an update on Jackson’s status to kick off Auburn week.
247Sports

Alabama running back Trey Sanders enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, BamaOnLine confirmed, becoming the third Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. A redshirt junior, Sanders is listed as a graduate transfer. Sanders has appeared in nine games for Alabama this season and 26 throughout his career....
