Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
fallriverreporter.com
Crews respond to fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts.
Crews responded to a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to...
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
WCVB
New barriers placed outside Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store after fatal SUV crash
HINGHAM, Mass. — New barriers were placed outside a Massachusetts Apple store days after one person was killed and 20 others hurt when an SUV crashed into the store at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. It wasn't clear when the Apple store at the Hingham Derby...
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
ABC6.com
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter
EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
Worcester Man Killed in Car Crash on I-495 in Bolton
WORCESTER - A 31-year-old Worcester man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on I-495 in Bolton on Monday morning. According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 10:35 AM on Monday, troopers from the Leominster Barracks responded to the crash in Bolton. The preliminary investigation shows a 30-year-old Chicopee...
NECN
Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night. It happened near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.
NECN
Electrical Fire Causes Hundreds to Evacuate Apartment Building Early Thanksgiving Morning
Hundreds of residents of Worcester, Massachusetts were evacuated from their apartment complex Thanksgiving morning at approximately 4 a.m. after an electrical fire in the building forced a mass evacuation, according to authorities. Officials say it wasn't the graveness of the fire that caused the evacuation. Apparently, the fire itself was...
NECN
Here Are the Latest Developments in the Apple Store Crash
When an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, a shocking ordeal began, resulting in a man being killed, a driver getting arrested and nearly 20 people ending up hurt. In the two days following the crash, more details have surfaced about what happened,...
NECN
No One Hurt After Green Line Train Collides With Car Near BU Bridge
The MBTA says service has resumed on part of the Green Line's B Branch after an accident near the Boston University Bridge. No one was hurt when a Green Line train collided with a Maserati. Service was suspended between Packard's Corner and Kenmore station, the transit agency said, during the...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
NECN
3 Pedestrians in Nashua Involved in Hit-and-Run
Three pedestrians were hit by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire on Main Street Wednesday evening, the car fleeing the scene afterwards, said police. The three pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital, but none of their injuries were determined to be life-threatening, according to police. The names of the...
NECN
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
Firefighters combat house fire in East Bridgewater
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on West Union St in East Bridgewater Monday night. According to the East Bridgewater Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the home. Second and third alarms were quickly struck to bring more resources to the scene.
WCVB
3 boats destroyed in fire at marina in Danvers, Massachuetts
DANVERS, Mass. — Three boats worth $100,000 each are destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Danvers. Firefighters in the Massachusetts town said they were first notified about the fire at Portside Marina at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to fire officials, one of the boats...
I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
