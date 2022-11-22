ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lima News

Western Buckeye League girls basketball previews

Here are the previews for Lima area girls basketball teams in the Western Buckeye League. Coach: Greg Mauk (25th season) 2021-22 league record: 7-2 (third) 2022 postseason finish: Lost 36-34 to St. Marys in district semifinals. Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Elena Oliver (Sr.), Rachel Clark (Sr.), Lexi Renner (Sr.),...
LIMA, OH

