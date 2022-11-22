ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win

Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside

Soccer is a game of inches and Argentina know that more than anyone early on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the first half alone, Argentina was busted offside seven times and had three goals ruled offside. It takes two to make that happen and Saudi Arabia deserves credit for having their organized high defensive line Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
International Business Times

Qatar World Cup: Saudi Arabia Boss' Brutal Statement About Lionel Messi After Argentina's Defeat

Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has made a brutal statement about Lionel Messi after his side defeated Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were stunned by Renard's Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Messi and Co had entered the World Cup 2022 on a 36-match unbeaten streak that went back to 2019 when they had lost to Brazil in Copa America.
NECN

Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Saudi Arabia routed Argentina in a stunning upset, scoring 2–1 in the first game for day 3 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup against the tournament favorites after three of their goals against Saudi Arabia were ruled offside. The game is already considered one of the biggest upsets of World Cup history.
NBC Philadelphia

Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0

The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Philadelphia

FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
NBC Philadelphia

Hundreds of Fans Report World Cup Ticket Woes for 2nd Day

Handwritten paper tickets were given to some fans to enter a World Cup game on Tuesday as hundreds more in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital passes amid problems with FIFA’s mobile application for a second day. The Associated Press witnessed a FIFA staffer writing out replacement tickets from...
ABC News

Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
NBC Philadelphia

How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?

When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
NBC Philadelphia

Portugal Goalkeeper Nearly Makes Devastating Mistake in World Cup

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa thought he was all alone in the box. He wasn't. That mistake nearly proved to be disastrous in the closing seconds of Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in the World Cup opener for both teams. After making a save late in extra time, Costa set the...
NBC Philadelphia

Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had...

