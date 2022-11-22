Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
New Hampstead standout Pauly Seeley wins 42nd Michael Finocchiaro Award
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New Hampstead High School senior Pauly Seeley has been named the winner of the 42nd Michael Finocchiaro Award. The award is given out annually to the top high school player in Savannah and is voted on by head football coaches in Chatham County and local media members.
WJCL
Season finale for Georgia Southern, Eagles face rival App State at home
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern set to play rival, Appalachian State at home Saturday, Nov. 26 for the season finale. It's win or go home for the Eagles, with a win the Eagles become bowl eligible. Georgia Southern 5-6 on the season, only two wins in conference play. App...
WJCL
South Effingham hosts annual Turkey Duals
GUYTON, Ga. — Thanksgiving week tradition continues in Effingham County. South Effingham High School hosting the annual Turkey Duals this week. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WJCL
Annual Joe Greene Tournament wraps up at Beach High
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The annual Joe Greene Tournament wrapped up at Beach High School on Tuesday. The girls of Beach wrapped up the final day with a 45-32 win over Chestatee. Meanwhile the boys of Portal remained unbeaten with a 58-56 win over Forest Park. Tuesday, November 22. 10...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Maker to Build $60 Million Facility in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Firearm ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision announced it...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
“State Fair level crowds” came out for the Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into Statesboro last week in a convoy of tractor trailers and support vehicles ready to thrill thousands. The base camp for the Clydesdales was the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. The Statesboro visit was in part because of a sponsorship partnership with GS and to participate in...
Synovus dedicates Community Room to Bruce Yawn
Friends and family of the late Bruce Yawn gathered last week with Synovus bank leadership to honor Yawn with the naming of the banks community room for him. Yawn served for the past 15 years as Chair of the banks Advisory Board. That board met in the community room. The...
wtoc.com
Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season. The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.
WJCL
14th annual Turkey Trot underway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Turkey Trot has returned to Daffin Park for its 14th year. The event sponsored by United Way of the Coastal Empire is making a big comeback after being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and hosting a scaled-down version last year.
WJCL
Wellaccess Inc.: New online tutor help program for Savannah students launching next year
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Free online tutoring program for Savannah students launching next year. The goal of the nonprofit Wellaccess Inc. is to create a free web-based education resource center where at-risk children can access tools like tutoring 24/7. Dr. Salone Jones is the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Wellaccess Inc.
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
Savannah Tribune
Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
WJCL
Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to its full glory
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite Savannah Thanksgiving tradition is making a return to all its glory for the first time in three years. As racers poured into Fleet Feet to receive their T-shirts and race number, it was a clear indication that the United Way of the Coastal Empire Turkey Trot was back.
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)
Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
Connor’s Temple Baptist Church hosting candlelight musical
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month. The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event. The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 […]
Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
WJCL
Fort Stewart soldiers receive Thanksgiving meal
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart got an early start to their Thanksgiving holiday. They were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal, complete with all the trimmings. And those serving the meals might surprise you. On any given day it’s business as usual at the 2nd Armored...
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
Comments / 1