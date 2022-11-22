Read full article on original website
Axl Rose tells fans to “play with your toys somewhere else”
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has reacted after fans flew “intrusive” drones into shows on the Australian leg of their tour. Rose took to Twitter after a particularly zealous fan distracted him during the band’s three-hour show at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast the previous night.
Triple M reveals new breakfast hosts after axing Jess Eva
Following the news that Triple M breakfast show MG, Jess and Pagey would be axed in 2023, the radio giants have announced the trio’s replacements. In a statement released today, Southern Cross Austereo revealed that comedian Mick Molloy would be returning to the airwaves to replace Jess Eva’s axed show, alongside The Block star’s former co-host, Mark ‘MG’ Geyer.
Liam Gallagher calls Noel Gallagher a “sad little dwarf”
Liam Gallagher has lashed out at his brother Noel Gallagher after a fan asked if any Oasis tracks will appear in his ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary. The former Oasis rocker documented his return to Britain’s largest music venue Knebworth Park this year. He is releasing a documentary about the experience titled ‘Knebworth 22’.
