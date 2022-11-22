Read full article on original website
Related
I toured an abandoned New Zealand WWII complex. Take a look inside the overgrown bunkers, lookouts, and tunnels built in complete secrecy.
In 1942, fearing a WWII attack, the New Zealand military built underground tunnels and bunkers at Fort Stony Batter that were abandoned for 60 years.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
petapixel.com
Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean
These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC
One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years
Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
Couple Finds Huge 'One in 15 Million' Diamond in Park with Volcanic Pipe
Jessica and Seth Erickson were celebrating their anniversary when they stumbled upon the diamond, which could be worth around $25k.
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive
A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
Bird not seen for 140 years captured on camera
An elusive bird has been photographed on an island of Papua New Guinea, the first documentation of the animal since 1882. The black-naped pheasant-pigeon was photographed for the first time in 140 years with a remote camera trap set up by a research team conducting a search of lost birds.
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
Watch Moment Huge Shark Jumps Onto Fishing Boat: 'We Were Lucky'
The skipper and his five passengers were relieved there was a windscreen between them and the shark as it thrashed around on deck.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
natureworldnews.com
70-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Car-Sized Giant Turtle Found in Spain, Scientists Speculate Use of New Strange Feature
One of the biggest turtles to have ever lived was fossilized 70 million years ago, and paleontologists have just discovered its remains. During the time of the dinosaurs, a giant turtle about the dimensions of a Volkswagen Beetle inhabited the European seas. The team of scientists also found a new strange feature.
Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn’t been seen in 140 years: ‘Like finding a unicorn’
Scientists have rediscovered the black-naped pheasant pigeon, a rare bird that was last sighted almost 140 years ago in Papua New Guinea.The discovery was made in Fergusson Island, off the east coast of Papua New Guinea in September.Researchers’ cameras caught sight of the rare bird, a species that hasn’t been documented by scientists since it was first described in 1882, reported Audubon Magazine.John C Mittermeier, director of the lost birds programme at the American Bird Conservancy and a co-leader of the eight-member expedition, said: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct,...
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Phys.org
'Like a shotgun': Tongan eruption is largest ever recorded
A deadly volcanic eruption near Tonga in January was the largest ever recorded with modern equipment, a New Zealand-led team of scientists revealed Monday. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater with a force equivalent to hundreds of atomic bombs, unleashing a 15-meter (50-foot) tsunami which demolished homes and killed at least three people on the Pacific island kingdom.
Comments / 0