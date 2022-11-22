Read full article on original website
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Budweiser seeking $47M from FIFA after last-minute alcohol ban: report
After Qatar reversed its previous decision on the availability of alcohol at the World Cup at the last minute, Budweiser is reportedly seeking $47 million from FIFA.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina
Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without one at the World Cup. Lewandowski was awarded...
World Cup roundup: Japan rallies past Germany
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored eight minutes apart late in the second half to lift Japan to a 2-1
Germany shocked by Japan after World Cup armband protest, Spain hit seven
Japan produced a stunning comeback to shock Germany in their World Cup opener on Wednesday after the four-time champions staged a powerful protest against FIFA's refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands, while Spain started in style by putting seven past Costa Rica. - Costa Rica crushed - Spain's start in Qatar was in stark contrast to that of Germany as Luis Enrique's side crushed Costa Rica 7-0 at Al Thumama Stadium to claim their biggest ever win at the World Cup.
WTOP
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
WTOP
Striker contest looming as Dutch face Ecuador at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could help decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. The two forwards have different styles — Valencia is more powerful and direct, Depay more subtle and skilled — but...
WTOP
2022 World Cup Glance
At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. GROUP B. W L T GF GA Pts. England 1...
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan
Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina.Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.There was good news for England though, as skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game with USA after training with the rest of the squad.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major talking...
Post Register
Dutch not expected to emulate Germany with World Cup protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar's human rights record before Friday's World Cup game against Ecuador. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan on Wednesday to...
NBC Sports
Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Games Will Be Played on Thanksgiving?
It’s time to stuff ourselves with more than just food. Thanksgiving is tomorrow — Thursday, Nov. 24, and this year there are more sports action on the menu than just the NFL. Thanksgiving 2022 will also be World Cup matchday for eight nations. Since the 2022 FIFA World...
WTOP
Wednesday’s Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. Pelé scored two goals...
Neise wins skeleton World Cup opener, Clarke 2nd for USA
WHISTLER, Canada (AP) — Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany won the opening women’s skeleton World Cup race of the season Thursday, while Hallie Clarke of the U.S. tied for second in her debut and gave the American program its best finish in nearly six years. Neise finished two runs in 1.47.40, while Clarke and Britain’s Brogan Crowley shared the silver with times of 1:47.58. The 18-year-old Clarke — born in Canada, but now in her first season racing for the U.S. and in a World Cup race for the first time — was the leader after the first run but couldn’t hold off Neise, who rallied to get her first World Cup gold. Clarke’s silver was the first medal for the U.S. in a World Cup skeleton race since Megan Henry won bronze at Igls, Austria, on Jan. 17, 2020. The last silver for the U.S. in skeleton was Jan. 20, 2017, when Kendall Wesenberg was second at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
WTOP
State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Budweiser Responded To The Qatar World Cup Beer Ban On Twitter
Several days into the 22nd FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the apparent winner of the tournament is Budweiser, who had taken the high road after being dealt a fiscal blow when sales of alcoholic beverages were banned from all eight stadiums in the Middle Eastern nation (via New York Times). The announcement to ban alcohol sales came on November 18, just 48 hours before Qatar and Ecuador took to the pitch at Al Bayt Stadium.
