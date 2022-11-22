Read full article on original website
Kappa’s AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO Collection Is a Vision of Monochromatic Ski Styles
Kappa is bracing for the winter with its new AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Although the brand is known for its signature tracksuits and casual apparel, the latest collection reveals that it can tackle cooler temperatures just as well. With the new limited-edition premium collection, the...
MASU Meets The Rolling Stones in Its Latest “Lips and Tongue” Capsule
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
HUF Pays Homage to Chocolate Skateboards Roots With Crailtap Collaboration
HUF partners with Crailtap to release a collection that pays homage to the foundation of skateboard style. Based in Torrance, CA, Crailtap Distribution stands as an umbrella for multiple iconic skate brands, including Girl, Chocolate Skateboarding, and Four Star Clothing. In the early ’90s, these brands crafted the uniform look that created the foundation of skateboard style skaters wore at that time.
Emerging U.K. Designer Niran Blues Nair Reimagines the Referee Uniform
Rising METALLIC FUND-backed designer Niran Blues Nair is preparing to storm the fashion scene, and his most recent capsule collection proves that he is one to watch. The emerging designer looks to the football field and basketball court, envisioning the traditional referee uniform with a sense of coolness. Shot in...
Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland
The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting. As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
A 95-Million-Year Crocodile with a Small Dinosaur in its Stomach
Scientists have discovered a 95-million-year-old crocodile belonging to a species previously unheard of. What they later noticed was that the crocodile had made a meal of a dinosaur before its demise and the contents were still present in its stomach.
Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Miracle church has 17 maple trees growing on top of its chapel but their roots are nowhere to be seen
An ancient church supports 17 maple trees that grow on its roof and walls. Surprisingly, only one root, the size of an arm, is visible inside the church. St Theodora church or Agia Theodora Vasta is a tiny Byzantine church in Central Peloponnese, Greece, built in the 11th or 12th century. What’s interesting is that it has 17 maple trees, each over 30 meters tall, growing on its roof and walls.
Meet the sinister-looking army of robots that could soon be crawling through your pipes
A sinister-looking army of robots may soon be crawling through your water pipes.The spider robot “SPD1” is designed to sneak into houses on reconnaissance missions and carry out maintenance.Equipped with a 360-degree camera, operators are able to control them with a gaming pad.Japanese robotics firm TMSUK say they have developed the bot in response to failing sewer infrastructure and a lack of workers.The robots can investigate and work individually or in groups; with the first leading the way, the second recording the surveyed location, and the third doing the required “works”. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cleaner reveals 10 things she'd never have in her homeDog learns to walk again after being paralysed by spinal strokeAdorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo
Spiders and Snakes: Ring Reveals Scariest Creatures Caught On Doorbell Cam
To mark Halloween, Ring has shared footage of some of the most terrifying critters ever spotted on a doorbell camera, and it doesn't make for relaxing viewing.
Couple Watches Tree Shake and Change Color Right in Front of Their Eyes
The other trees around it are eerily still.
Watch This Donkey Drag a Hyena By Its Ear Like an Angry Mother
Watch This Donkey Drag a Hyena By Its Ear Like an Angry Mother. Hyenas are known for being dangerous creatures in their natural range. They have a very powerful bite, and they can even take down lions when they attack in groups. They’re particularly dangerous to animals that don’t have a great means to fight back. While a donkey might seem like prey to a hyena, this video may be enough to make you question that notion. Here, a donkey drags a hyena around by its ear like it’s a parent scolding a child.
Take a First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574
Following their football kit and boot collaboration with Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling, Stone Island and New Balance have just unveiled their latest collaborative installment, and this time it’s an all-new 574 sneaker. The collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance was first teased by U.K. rapper Dave...
Octopuses Caught on Camera Throwing Shells at Each Other
Underwater video cameras have recorded over 100 instances of gloomy octopuses hurling silt and shells at one another in Jervis Bay, Australia. The video footage—about 24 hours’ worth—was captured in 2014 and 2015, but only now have the videos been fully analyzed. The team of researchers that studied the behavior has published their findings today in Plos One.
On-Feet Look at the Korea's Special Edition "SNKRS Day" Air Jordan 1 Low
While the year is not yet over, Korea is already gearing up to celebrate “SNKRS Day” next August with a special edition release of the low-top Air Jordan 1. An all-new colorway has surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day,” which sees the shoe come constructed in a mix of leather, suede and nubuck materials. The shoe arrives in hues of grey, with dark elephant grey panels in suede and a dark taupe grey panel. The Swoosh is highlighted in white to match the midsole. Notable details include the mesh foam tongues that feature the “SNKRS Day” branding in hangul lettering on the sock liner. On the heel is an embroidery of the magpie, the national bird of the country, on the left heel, while the right help features the Air Jordan branded Wings. The shoe sits atop a gum outsole to round out the design.
Marni Releases Vol.1 of SS23 Collection
This past September during NYFW, Marni headed to New York City for its Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Although it was just a few short months ago, the brand has now released Vol.1 of the new SS23 collection. Marking the Milan-based house’s first showing in The Big Apple, the Manhattan Bridge...
Balenciaga Pulls Ad Campaign Featuring Children Holding Inappropriate Plush Bear Bags
Balenciaga has pulled a controversial holiday campaign that pictured children holding plush bear bags with BDSM-inspired harnesses and handcuffs. The Gift Shop campaign, shot by Gabriele Galimberti, swiftly earned the ire of the internet, with one image showing a child with the aforementioned teddy bear bag, surrounded by inappropriate accessories, including a chain leash and a dog collar choker.
Gucci Vault Drops Exclusive LUAR Ana Bag Capsule
Raul Lopez‘s it-brand LUAR is gaining traction among the fashion community, taking over not just New York Fashion Week, the world of viral campaigns and collab culture, but also Gucci Vault with its new range of online exclusives for the luxury House. Like Bleue Burnham, the new LUAR range...
