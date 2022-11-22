ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Fortune

KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’

It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 23, 2022: Rates steady

Thirty-year mortgage rates started the week with a rise that took the flagship average back to almost 7%, and Tuesday saw it remain in that territory. After spending almost two weeks in the upper 6% range, 30-year loan rates are again knocking on the 7% door. Dipping just a basis point Tuesday after Monday jumping up an eighth of a percentage point, the average is currently 6.97%. Though still elevated, 30-year rates are more than six-tenths of a point cheaper than the 20-year high of 7.58% recorded in mid-October.

