18 stunned reactions to Saudi Arabia beating Messi's Argentina at the World Cup

The first big shock of the 2022 World Cup has happened as Saudi Arabia have beaten Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in a remarkable game in Qatar.

Argentina took an early lead after Lionel Messi scored a penalty and the South Americans were unlucky not to be 4 goals up by half-time after seeing four goals ruled out for offside.

Yet the Green Falcons, managed by cult figure Herve Renard, rallied and scored through Saleh Al-Shehri and a fantastic effort from Salem Al-Dawsari saw them take the lead just before the hour mark.

It was then backs-against-the-wall stuff from the Saudis who managed to survive an onslaught of attacks from the Argentinian's who perhaps in the grand scheme of things didn't deserve anything from the match.

This result put to an end Argentian's 36 match unbeaten streak and now puts severe doubts on their hopes for the tournament, despite being many people's favourite to win the whole thing.

Given the shock and the magnitude of this result it has provoked a strong reaction from fans and pundits who couldn't quite believe what they were seeing.

















































































