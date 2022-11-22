ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

18 stunned reactions to Saudi Arabia beating Messi's Argentina at the World Cup

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The first big shock of the 2022 World Cup has happened as Saudi Arabia have beaten Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in a remarkable game in Qatar.

Argentina took an early lead after Lionel Messi scored a penalty and the South Americans were unlucky not to be 4 goals up by half-time after seeing four goals ruled out for offside.

Yet the Green Falcons, managed by cult figure Herve Renard, rallied and scored through Saleh Al-Shehri and a fantastic effort from Salem Al-Dawsari saw them take the lead just before the hour mark.

It was then backs-against-the-wall stuff from the Saudis who managed to survive an onslaught of attacks from the Argentinian's who perhaps in the grand scheme of things didn't deserve anything from the match.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This result put to an end Argentian's 36 match unbeaten streak and now puts severe doubts on their hopes for the tournament, despite being many people's favourite to win the whole thing.

Given the shock and the magnitude of this result it has provoked a strong reaction from fans and pundits who couldn't quite believe what they were seeing.





















Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup

As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
Sporting News

How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
Indy100

13 shocked reactions as Japan spark another huge World Cup upset by beating Germany

The World Cup kicked up a gear on Wednesday, after Japan secured a historic win against Germany. Germany led following a Ilkay Gundogan penalty, and after a pretty pedestrian first 45 minutes the game burst into life in the second half. Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who plays for German side VfL Bochum, scored in quick succession to make it 2-1 to Japan, as the German team failed to create many clear cut chances from open play as the game progressed. Japan capitalised on Germany’s lapses in concentration to score two excellent breakaway goals and secure a historic win. Sign...
Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Indy100

ITV viewers baffled as broadcast cuts out during Saudi Arabia national anthem

ITV viewers watching World Cup coverage of the Argentina and Saudi Arabia Group C match were pretty confused when the broadcast cut out when the Saudi Arabia national anthem was being played.Footy fans tuned in to see Lionel Messi's first appearance in the tournament as the 35-year-old previously suggested that Qatar 2022 would be his last World Cup.Before kick-off, the countries sing their national anthems with Argentina going first but coverage at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar briefly stopped when it was Saudi Arabia's turn to sing theirs.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterInstead of the song, viewers...
Indy100

Wales are flying rainbow flags at the World Cup in defiance of Qatar and FIFA

Wales sent a clear message to FIFA by displaying rainbow flags at their World Cup training base in Qatar after teams were threatened with bookings if they wore the OneLove armband at matches.As Wales prepares to face Iran in their second Group B tomorrow (November 25), rainbow flags could be spotted around that included their team badge of the Welsh dragon. Captain Gareth Bale had planned to wear the rainbow armband - colours associated with the Pride flag - during the tournament.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterEngland, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland team captains...
Indy100

Japan now wants a public holiday after upsetting Germany at the World Cup

Five days into the 2022 World Cup and already the action on the pitch is delivering high drama and some shocking results.One such result was Japan’s unexpected win against Germany - the team beat the European side 2-1 in a comeback victory.Japan are playing in their seventh consecutive World Cup and came from behind to beat the four-time tournament winners with a goal from Takuma Asano.Following the stunning victory, a late-night celebration erupted in Japan as people called for there to be a public holiday to mark the Samurai Blue’s amazing victory in their first game.At the large, famous crossing...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy