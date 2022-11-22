Read full article on original website
Larry Summers doesn't see US interest rates topping 5% as the Fed juggles the 'two-sided risk' of inflation and slowdown
The Fed's interest rate hikes have created "an environment of two-sided risk", Larry Summers said. He warned there's a possibility of both high inflation and low economic growth for the US. That makes it likely US interest rates will stay between 2% and 5%, the ex-Treasury Secretary said. Markets are...
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly...
Russia’s Economy Sinks Into Recession
Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Central Bank of RussiaRussian Press Service on Wikimedia Commons. According to the National Statistics Agency, Rosstat, Russia’s economy has entered into a recession as the gross national output of the country fell by four percent in the third quarter. This comes on the heels of a similar contraction of four percent in the second quarter, influenced in large part by the sanctions levied against the Russian economy by the West following Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Interest rate cut possible if economy demands, says Bank policymaker
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden makes comments as CBI snapshot predicts tough winter for UK factories
The dollar's dominance has peaked now that inflation is falling and Fed tightening has been priced in, State Street strategist says
The US dollar has jumped 12% this year, led higher by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. But the greenback now looks "extremely overvalued," according to a State Street macro strategist. Dwyfor Evans said, "the worst is over as far as inflation is concerned… and the tightening of policy by the...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the US economy is faltering - and the Fed may cut interest rates to 2% next year
Siegel predicted labor and housing markets will weaken, and suggested the Fed can still avoid a recession if it ends its inflation fight.
Business Insider
We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says
We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
Here's what Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi has to say about the odds of a US recession - and how the looming housing correction compares to 2008
In an interview with Insider, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi broke down his outlook for 2023. He sees a 50% chance of recession next year, and a soft landing remains possible. The top economist also explained why a looming housing correction won't be the same as the 2008 crash.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
How far will Fed rate hikes go before they back off? Economists peg 5%+ terminal rate in early 2023
Earlier this month, Fed chairman Jerome Powell signaled the body wasn’t yet winning the battle against inflation and more interest rate hikes were coming. But, when will it finally end? Here’s what economists are predicting
Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown -OECD
PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The global economy should avoid a recession next year but the worst energy crisis since the 1970s will trigger a sharp slowdown, with Europe hit hardest, the OECD said, adding that fighting inflation should be policymakers' top priority.
Global shocks likely to drive more frequent interest rate changes, RBA says
Central banks will need to adjust rates more often to respond to unpredictable levels of inflation, Philip Lowe says
Home prices could plunge 20% amid risks of 'severe' correction, Dallas Fed says
Fed policymakers need to thread the needle as they try to deflate the housing bubble without bursting it, the Dallas Fed said in a research paper this week.
Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says
The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
msn.com
Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough
Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
