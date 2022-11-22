Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Central Bank of RussiaRussian Press Service on Wikimedia Commons. According to the National Statistics Agency, Rosstat, Russia’s economy has entered into a recession as the gross national output of the country fell by four percent in the third quarter. This comes on the heels of a similar contraction of four percent in the second quarter, influenced in large part by the sanctions levied against the Russian economy by the West following Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

