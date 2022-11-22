Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued traveling southbound.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died. The medical examiner has identified her as 42-year-old Monica Eason.

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video. The vehicle involved is believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep, according to police. No one is in custody.

“It’s unbearable pain to have around the holidays during the time you want to give thanks,” Latees Ball, Eason’s niece, said.

This past year, Eason’s sister and mother both died. It’s an incredible amount of loss for one family to bear.

“It’s sad you cannot go to the store and make it back home safely,” Ball said. “It’s heartbreaking the expectation is a family should get numb to these scenarios on a daily basis. It’s becoming entirely too much.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Accident Investigations Unit at 312-745-4521.

