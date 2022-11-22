ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, LA

brproud.com

$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting

BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
BOUTTE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
RACELAND, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Wanted suspect allegedly brandishes handgun, demands cash inside Dollar Store

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a weapon and demanding money inside a local store. The suspect allegedly posed as a customer in a Dollar Store on Florida Boulevard before showing an employee handgun and demanding money, according to Baton Rouge police. The armed robbery took place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJTV 12

Video shows suspect in Pike County armed robbery

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, November 19. The robbery occurred on Highway 44 East. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt in the surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding the identification of this individual is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS

