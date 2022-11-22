Read full article on original website
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store. Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
Arson suspected after vacant house ‘engulfed’ in fire Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters battled a large vacant house fire on Sycamore Street Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said crews arrived shortly after 7 p.m. and were able to place the fire under control within 20 minutes. Neighboring homes were unaffected by the flames.
St. Bernard detectives issue arrest warrant for Violet man accused of homicide
Deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane on reports of a shooting in the area.
Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting
WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
Two Midwestern 13-year-olds arrested for bomb threats made to Kenner school, police say
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two young teens -- one living in Michigan and the other in Illinois -- were arrested and will be extradited to Jefferson Parish to face allegations that they made a series of bomb threats earlier this month to Kenner Discovery School, police said Tuesday (Nov. 22).
Police investigating shooting at SUNO
SUNO Police Chief Bruce Adams says that shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in a parking lot near the edge of campus. He says there is no active shooter and that campus remains open.
Couple arrested after drugs, guns, money seized from Hammond home with two children present
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
Baton Rouge man fatally shot father after argument over blowing his nose, police say
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father following an argument Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge police said. 21-year-old Adam Carter fatally shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, around 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive (map) after the men had an argument, authorities said. Arrest documents say...
Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along Louisiana highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
Wanted suspect allegedly brandishes handgun, demands cash inside Dollar Store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a weapon and demanding money inside a local store. The suspect allegedly posed as a customer in a Dollar Store on Florida Boulevard before showing an employee handgun and demanding money, according to Baton Rouge police. The armed robbery took place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard.
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
Video shows suspect in Pike County armed robbery
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, November 19. The robbery occurred on Highway 44 East. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt in the surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding the identification of this individual is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s […]
Man found guilty of aggravated assault during North Shore pickleball game
On Thursday (Nov. 17th) Mississippi native Robert Morrison, age 70, was found guilty by a unanimous 6-person jury of aggravated assault with a firearm.
