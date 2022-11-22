Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Closures
The streets of Washington and other neighboring communities will be quiet as many celebrate Thanksgiving. Washington, Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman city halls are closed Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s garbage pickup for Wellman and Keota residents will be Friday. The Kalona Public Library is closed through the end of the week, while the Washington and Wellman-Scofield public libraries are closed Thursday and Friday but will be open Saturday from 9a.m. To noon and 10a.m. To 1p.m. respectively. The Washington County Courthouse, Rural Solid Waste and Recycling Center, and all other county offices are closed through Friday. Washington County students, staff, and teachers are also out of school this week, with Highland returning to class Monday, and Washington, St. James, Mid-Prairie, and Keota back Tuesday.
Washington District Officials Share Thoughts on Retirement and Resignations
A pair of agenda items at the most recent meeting of the Washington School Board centered on changes to staff through early retirement and resignations. Those participating in the offered early retirement program include: Curriculum Director Veta Thode, District custodians David Adrian, Bill Ebert and Martin Tapia, Data Services Technician Steve Jones, High School ELL teacher Beth Swift, Middle School teachers Toni Adrian and Craig McClenahan, Lincoln teachers Ross Anderson, Mark Berhow, Steve Green, Julie Hill, Lori Olson and Renee Sieren and Stewart teachers Jean Knowles and Peggy Litchfield. Washington Superintendent Willie Stone with KCII News about the departures and how it affects the district. Stone said, “We had 20 staff members waive their 45 day time period and decide to retire early. I know there’s been questions like ‘why are we doing this?’ Budget-wise, we are going to start rolling backward with our spending authority and before we do that we want to make sure we take steps so it doesn’t happen. We’re anticipating being able to save about $500,000 by offering early retirement. That makes it so we don’t have to cut programming. I wish we could keep the staff we have. That makes it a kind of bittersweet thing, because we have great people who work here and we have a lot of valuable experience that’s helping our students. At the same time, if we’re unable to offer programming, because our budget starts to go backward, then it hurts our students. This is kind of the lesser of the two evils. We’re excited about what those staff members will be able to do and how they’ll move forward in retirement, but, we’re also anticipating doing some work to get those positions filled.”
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH MRS. CLAUS
On today’s program we’re talking with Mrs. Claus ahead of Saturday’s appearance by Santa Claus at the Washington SNOW Blitz Events and his big delivery in December.
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Grassley Staff Office Hours Coming To Three Area Counties
On Friday, November 18, Senator Chuck Grassley announced that his regional directors based throughout the state will be holding traveling office hours in 32 Iowa counties over the next several weeks. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency, or those simply wishing to share their views...
Chamber and Ambassador Scissors Busy With Several Ribbon Cutting Events
The sheers are staying sharp for the Washington Chamber of Commerce and Washington Ambassadors with a slew of recent and upcoming ribbon cutting events on the schedule. On November 15th, the group was on hand at Edward Jones, 120 E. Washington Street for a ribbon cutting for their centennial celebration.
Agencies Respond to Collision on East Side of Washington
November 7th the Washington County Communications Center received a call just before 4p.m. About an incident involving two vehicles and possible injuries with the roadway blocked, at the intersection of Wiley Avenue and Highway 92 in Washington. A 2020 Chevy X6 driven by 27-year-old Shelly Linn Stewart of Columbus Junction, ran a red light turning left onto Wiley Avenue, and struck a 2011 Honda CIV driven by Anthony James Brock of Washington. The Chevy received more than $5,000 damage while the Honda was totaled. Stewart was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, and Brock for failure to provide proof of insurance. Responding to the call were Washington Fire, Washington Rescue, Washington Police, Washington EMS and Washington County Ambulance.
Wellman Fire Department Receives Grant For New Equipment
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. The Wellman Fire Department was the lucky recipient of a grant totaling $64,866 which they plan to use for new SCBA packs. An SCBA, or self contained breathing apparatus is worn by firefighters to protect their airways from toxic gas and harmful chemicals resulting from a fire. With their current equipment set to expire, the Wellman Fire Department hopes to have the new gear by the end of February.
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
Beatty Peterseim Funeral Homes Holiday Support Service
With the holiday season underway, Beatty Peterseim Funeral Homes is offering their annual holiday support service on Saturday, November 26. The service is open for anyone that would like to attend. Sessions run from 4-5 p.m. at the Kalona United Methodist Church, and typically last 25 minutes. There, attendees will...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
Area Organizations Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals
Three opportunities to enjoy a free traditional Thanksgiving meal with other community members are scheduled Thursday. In Brighton, the City of Brighton and JYD invite you to a meal at Brighton City Hall, from 11a.m. To 1p.m. With doors opening at 10:45a.m. Meal is dine in or carry out with a menu of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and dessert. Email tgivingdinner@yahoo.com or call 319-591-8119 to make a reservation.
Highland, WACO, Washington Wrestle at West Liberty
It was another strong night for Highland Husky girls’ wrestling, with three of the Huskies’ four wrestlers winning their weight class at the West Liberty Tournament last night. Highland junior Abbie Grout was the tournament champion at 100 pounds after winning a 6-4 decision in the first round...
Plans For Independent Audit of County Ambulance Billing Move Forward
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors it was decided to pursue a planned independent audit of the billing department of the Washington County Ambulance. Board of Supervisor Ambulance Liaison Jack Seward Jr. presented a pair of agencies as options to conduct the audit, Page Wolfberg and Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Fitch and Associates of Platte City, Missouri. Audit procedures from both entities would include: An on-site examination of Washington County Ambulance billing practices that would take one to two days, conducted by one to two employees from the outside agency, a forensic analysis audit of claims which conforms to the Federal Offices Inspector General Program by selecting 30 random claims and analyzing their handling from start to finish, a final power point presentation made via zoom to represent their findings and online and in-person training in compliance with the National Academy of Ambulance Compliance.
More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
Interim Ambulance Director Resigns
The Ambulance Department has become a focus for Washington County officials over the last several weeks and that continued with a resignation Thursday. KCII News spoke with members of the Washington County Auditor’s Office and Board of Supervisors, to confirm that Interim Ambulance Director Pat Curl resigned his position through a letter submitted November 17th, effective immediately. Those officials were not able to discuss any of the specifics outlined in the letter regarding Curl’s decision to leave the department, and Curl did not respond to KCII’s attempts to contact him, asking him to elaborate.
Supervisors Review Alternatives to Fill Interim Ambulance Director Chair
Within the last week, an unexpected resignation and a challenging set of extenuating circumstances have the Washington County Board of Supervisors road-mapping new options in their search for an Interim County Ambulance Director. Thursday, recently named Interim Director Pat Curl tendered his resignation, effective immediately. Curl had been serving in the interim role for the department since being appointed on October 27th, following the Supervisor’s decision on the 20th in a special meeting, to place Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck on unpaid administrative leave for a month, in regards to alleged personnel and management issues within the department.
