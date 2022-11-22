Read full article on original website
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
MAKING A MARK: This foundation gives children facing medical hardship life-changing experiences. Here's how.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chartway Promise Foundation, the charitable arm of Chartway Credit Union, provides life-changing experiences to children facing illness or medical hardship. "These are our children who are most vulnerable in society, and that's who we want to help. We want to help them, give them hope,...
‘The epitome of kindness’: Chesterfield school employee hosts daily dance party
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Chesterfield elementary school employee brings some pep into students’ steps each morning with a daily dance party!. For about 6 years, Calvin Lambert and his mini backup dancers have set the tone at J.G Hening Elementary School for the day ahead. One longtime substitute at...
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
How this gift from a dentist allowed this Richmond man to smile once again
Jarrett Kinney, who was blessed with a new set of dentures just in time for the holidays, said it's only possible thanks to the kind heart of a stranger.
'It's disheartening' | Sentara doctors and nurses work around the clock to save lives
NORFOLK, Va. — It's a tragic scene that doctors and nurses say they prepare to take on at any moment but hope to never face. Seven people died in the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night, including the shooter. Seven others got hurt, according to hospital leaders.
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
Teen hosts turkey giveaway in Richmond: 'Do something positive'
A Richmond teen is giving back to the community where he grew up by donating Thanksgiving turkeys at an event Sunday.
Newport News Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Thanksgiving Day, enjoy the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series in Newport News throughout the 2022 holiday season. NlightN, pronounced “enlighten”, will feature three main light-filled events. Celebration in Lights. This is the 30th season of Celebration in Lights. The Newport News...
New this holiday season: 100 tiny elf doors hidden throughout Downtown Norfolk
Some elves have been busy hiding tiny doors throughout Downtown Norfolk. It's a magical new holiday feature in the city this season.
“I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake Mass shooting survivor’s mom grateful her son is alive
Jalon Jones is 24 years old and is an employee at Walmart in Chesapeake. Shupe says Jones has worked at the store for a year.
Following Chesapeake mass shooting, mental health experts explain healing through tragedy
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The emotions after the mass shooting in Chesapeake are tough to handle. “It is absolutely devastating what is happening to these families," said City of Chesapeake Director of Human Services Pamela Little-Hill. Little-Hill worked throughout the night to bring healing to the families impacted. “We want...
Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
PHOTOS: Giant goldfish caught in Bluewater Lakes in France weighs almost 70 pounds
British fisherman Andy Hackett reeled in a gargantuan goldfish at the Bluewater Lakes in France. The fish weighs almost 70 pounds and has been given the name Carrot.
Witness: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting was planned; suspect was laughing
A witness at the deadly mass shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday evening claims the suspect was a manager and the shooting was planned.
