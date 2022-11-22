Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
Cheri Kroening
Cheri Carmen Kroening, 63, of Sheboygan passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Cheri was born to the late Leroy and Joan (Bamke) James in Antigo, Wisconsin on December 6, 1958 and graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee. On October 14, 1983 Cheri was united in marriage to Randy Kroening in Milwaukee. Randy died on June 22, 2019. Cheri worked at the Yacht Club in Sheboygan for over 15 years. Cheri enjoyed music and a good party! Most important to her though was her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Resignation Opens Position on County Vets Service Commission
The Sheboygan County Board is looking for someone to fill an open position on the Veterans Service Commission. Board Chairman Vernon Koch said in a release on Wednesday that the vacancy was due to a resignation, and requires someone to serve the remainder of the term which expires on December 31, 2023. The Commission meets the first Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Service Offices at 650 Forest Avenue in Sheboygan Falls.
