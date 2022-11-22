ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured UVA shooting victim released from hospital, mom says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — 'Hallelujah', the mother of a UVA shooting victim rang out on Twitter Monday morning in an announcement that her son is being released from the hospital, just a week after the deadly shooting. The incident left three football players dead and two other students injured following...
Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
Police: Alleged UVA shooter had stolen gun during 2021 arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigations into past court records continue to reveal new details about a 22-year-old UVA student charged in Sunday's deadly campus shooting. Records obtained Thursday morning from Chesterfield County, Virginia, revealed that Christopher Darnell Jones was once arrested with a stolen gun. In February 2021, police...
